Shot of the Day: Sublime!

Kingston High midfielder Pmarian Barrett traps the ball exquisitely with the outside of his foot during their shock 1-0 win over Calabar High in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup on Tuesday. The schoolboy football Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login