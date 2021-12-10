St Elizabeth police collar alleged farm store robber

Within the space of one hour, the Elizabeth Police collared a man who held up a farm store in Barbary Hall in the parish on Thursday, December 9.

The incident began unfolding about 3:15 pm when a man reportedly entered the farm store and pretended to be a customer. It is reported that when the legitimate customers left the store, he pulled a handgun and demanded cash from the workers.

He allegedly escaped with a cellular phone valued at $14,000.

An hour later, a police team from the Pedro Plains Police Station in the parish was travelling along the Ridge Pen main road when they spotted a motorcycle with a man fitting the description of the robber aboard, along with another man.

The team pursued them and intercepted the motorcycle on the Williamsfield main road in the parish. One of the men escaped, while the other was held.

The motorcycle was seized.

The identity of the man arrested is being withheld as the probe continues.