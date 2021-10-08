Stewart's Automotive announces expanded vision for rebranded financing arm

Simpson Finance is now Stewart Finance.

The company has announced that it has been operating under the new name since October 1, 2021 in a rebranding strategy it said “reflects the evolution of the increasingly popular direct financing facility for new car buyers from the Stewart's Automotive Group line of vehicles and industrial equipment.”

In a press release, the company said the rebranding aligns with its vision for the future of automotive financing that will feature faster loan processing and easy-to-access loans for prospective buyers – all under one roof.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to enhance the auto financing experience for our customers and make car purchasing much easier and within reach of more Jamaicans,” commented Jackie Stewart Lechler, Managing Director of Stewart's Automotive Group.

She continued, “We're incredibly excited about introducing our new name, because it allows us to better deliver our Four Promises to our customers.”



The Four Promises, the company said, include:

- Personalised financing solutions that carefully consider the customer's ability to re-pay, including the facility to carry out a vehicle upgrade at any time.

- Forty-eight-hour loan approvals that enable customers to apply, qualify, view their options and receive approval in a much shorter time.

- Insurance premium financing that makes it convenient and affordable for customers to get the protection they need for their new car or industrial equipment purchase.

- Flexible loan payment options that allow customers the ease of doing business with 24/7convenience.

To deliver these customer-focused Promises, Stewart Finance said it has joined forces with Stratus Alternative Funds SCC, the alternative investment platform managed by NCB Capital Markets Limited.

Stratus provides creative and flexible funding solutions to businesses to enhance their capital structure, expand their operations, and/or finance new projects, with returns to the investors in Stratus that are commensurate to the associated risks. The partnership will revolutionise the entire auto financing process by providing customers with unmatched access to flexible financing options at competitive interest rates, Stewart Finance said.

Stewart Lechler added, “We thank our partners, Simpson Finance, for the eight-year journey, and we welcome Stratus and NCB Capital Markets as they join us on another exciting leg of the journey with our customers.”

Along with the name change, Stewart Finance also unveiled its new logo and relaunched its website that now includes simple steps to applying for motor vehicle loans, and making monthly repayments. There, customers can also view Stewart's Automotive Group's line of vehicles across its automotive brands.

Stewart Lechler added, “We have an exciting mission ahead of us, and it involves ensuring that we provide a unique, hassle-free experience to every car buyer in the marketplace. Our decades of experience puts us in the best position to write a new chapter in Jamaica's new car industry, and we are optimistic about driving into the future with our customers.”