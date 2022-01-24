The phenomenal Antonette Wemyss Gorman

JAMAICA'S first female Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman, has her troops on alert, promising to “lead by example and encourage every service member to execute their duties, cognisant of our core values and committed to mission”.

On Friday, the naval officer, who has almost three decades of experience in the 60-year Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), was passed the command baton by outgoing head of the army, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, at the traditional command change parade at Up Park Camp in St Andrew.

Wemyss Gorman has indicated that she will prioritise gender neutral opportunities for leadership, and this is in keeping with her long involvement in gender issues and championing women's rights. Below we share some of her achievements in this area, plus some other facts you may not have known about this phenomenal woman.

1. She's a member of the Women's Leadership Initiative (WLI) of the United Way of Jamaica, and even before becoming a member, she received their leadership award in 2015, when she was among nine distinguished women in Jamaica celebrated as “trailblazers providing inspiration for others to follow”. The WLI promotes sisterhood and the advancement of women, providing mentorship, scholarships and support for marginalised communities.

2. Apart from her many achievements in her professional career, she believes in contributing to society by delivering motivational lectures to various groups, and actively supports golden-agers and bed-ridden persons in the town of Port Royal by facilitating regular medical checks, and assisting in their mobility and health-care expenses.

3. She is also a sponsor of Port Royal Primary School, and a mentor to teen girls in her home district of Top Alston, Clarendon.

4. She participated in the setting up of the Women in Maritime Association of the Caribbean, and is a founding member.

5. She enlisted in the JDF in 1992, immediately after completing Knox College, and completed her initial officer training at Britannia Royal Naval College in the United Kingdom. She was posted to the JDF Coast Guard as the first sea-going female officer to serve at the unit. With this, the JDF became the first defence force in the Caribbean to have women serving on the front line.

6. She holds a master's degree with distinction in national security and strategic studies from The University of the West Indies.

7. She's an avid gardener, who is mother to teenager James, and wife to Jonathan.

8. Asked by Profile's Fae Ellington in 2018 how she balances being a career woman with being a mom and wife, she said that the balance is [actually] that it's her husband and son who sacrifice for the JDF.

“Like all professional women you have to find that little sweet spot, but it's very difficult,” she said.

9. She loves travelling around Jamaica to off-the-beaten-track places, and ensuring that her son is exposed to everything Jamaica has to offer.