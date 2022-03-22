WATCH: 'Stop dissing the Queen' – Karen Cross says monarchy part of 'our culture'

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Political activist Karen Cross has come out against Jamaica cutting ties with the British Monarchy and casting off the island's colonial past.

While scores of Jamaicans gathered Tuesday outside the British High Commission to protest against the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the placard-bearing Cross showed her support for the royals.

“I am here to support the idea of keeping the monarchy, keeping the queen…. I applaud her efforts at sending (Prince) William and Kate to Jamaica… I welcome them on behalf of the majority of Jamaicans that believe that we should keep the monarchy,” Cross, who is no stranger to controversy, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Despite the role that the British monarchy played in slavery, Cross embraces the royals as “part of our culture, part of who we are,” she said.

“Most people are talking about being African, but we are also British because we were enslaved by the British, our fore parents were… And so I believe there is no good reason to break ties with the monarchy right now,” she said.

The visit of Prince William and Kate is part of a larger trip to the Caribbean region that coincides with the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's independence and the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

It has been met with intense opposition among locals who cite the role the British monarchy played in slavery, and are peeved by the fact that there has never been an official apology and calls for reparations continue to fall on deaf ears.

Cross criticised those calling for reparations.

“Half of the people that are protesting against the monarchy are upper class and middle class white people suffering from guilt.

“Reparations are not due to any of those people who are asking for it, not one of them… reparations are for the people who bled and died who experienced the savagery of slavery - they are dead… so the question must be asked, reparations for who?” said Cross, a supporter of the Opposition People's National Party.

Cross also slammed protesters who she said are “disrespectful” to the queen.

“I will not stand for it,” she said.