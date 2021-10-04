Weather in Jamaica: Brace for showers and thunderstorms

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Don't leave the umbrella at home on Monday as rain is in the forecast for most of the day.

According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, the forecast for the morning is showers and isolated thunderstorms across eastern parishes and mostly cloudy elsewhere.

It is expected to become cloudy and windy in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

Lingering showers, across eastern and south central parishes, are anticipated in the night.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 31 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to hit a high of 32 degrees.

A small craft warning is in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the north and south coasts due to strong winds and rough seas, especially in the vicinity of thundershowers.