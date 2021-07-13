Rotary Club of Kingston golf tourney raises $1million for charities

THE staging of the 2021 edition of the Rotary Club of Kingston's Annual Golf Tournament at Caymanas Golf & Country Club raised its targeted $1 million to help finance two additional projects for this administrative year, namely a house for a homeless family, in partnership with Food for the Poor, and a water tank with a pumping system for a basic school, both of which are yet to be selected.

Seventy-five male and female golfers participated, adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols, with female players coming out on top. The overall winner was Yadires Fonseca with 45 points. Another female golfer, Mattea Issa, was declared the first-prize winner in the junior girls' category with 31 points. She won a $5,000 gift certificate.

The winners were announced via virtual platform Zoom by Rotarian Richard Josephs, tournament director, who was praised by the president of the Rotary Club of Kingston, Alva Wood, for an outstanding job, together with his committee members.

The junior boys' first-place winner was Trey Williams with 35 points, and he also received a $5,000 gift certificate from Yes Golf. Mitchie Bell placed first in the Rotarian Golfers category with 33 points and received a $2,500 gift certificate.

Other winners included Teddy Alexander, who came first in the men's (0-9) tournament category with 38 points and got a weekend for two at the Sandy Haven Resort. Runner-up in that category was Mike Bradford with 37 points who received a 32” television.

Golfers who came out on top in the tournament category — men's (10-18) — were Freddy Sutherland with 38 points who won two airline tickets to either Miami or Fort Lauderdale, USA, while second place in that category went to Clifton Johnson with 36 points. The latter won dinner for two at El Central Restaurant, valued at $10,000.

First place in the tournament category — men's (over 18) — went to Paul Moses with 39 points who won a 32” television. Runner-up in that category was Jose Mela who won a round of golf for two at Cinnamon Hill, Rose Hall.

Rotarian Richard Josephs thanked corporate Jamaica for its support of the fund-raiser, especially NCB Insurance Agency & Fund Managers, JP Tropical Foods, Sterling Travel and Spanish Court Hotel.