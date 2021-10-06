Coffee Roasters of Jamaica, in partnership with One One Cacao, has released 200 limited edition Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee-infused chocolate bars to celebrate International Coffee Day.

Paying homage to Roald Dahl's seminal book, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, for the 'Two Beans, One Heart' giveaway, coveted golden tickets will be tucked into ten chocolate bars stocked in select Kingston locations — Rituals Coffeehouse, JD's Pub, Outpost Republic, and Wholesome Cafe.

These limited edition chocolate bars are identified by the signature Coffee Roasters tag and will be sold online on both Country Traders and One One Cacao websites, as well as select emporiums including CPJ Market and Butcher's Block in Kingston.

The grand prize winner will win a year's supply of 100 per cent Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee, alongside a number of other exclusive prizes. Golden ticket holders will receive their instructions on their certificates.

Established in 1994, Coffee Roasters of Jamaica has collaborated with One One Cacao, an internationally recognised, award-winning small batch chocolate company based in St Mary, to create an original Jamaican blend — Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee and premium Jamaican chocolate.

Commenting on the partnership, Coffee Roasters of Jamaica CEO Mark Fletcher said, “Even in challenging trading conditions, we've seen sales of our coffee remain steady. Pairing the world's best coffee alongside One One Cacao's premium Jamaican chocolate was an obvious and overdue choice.”

He added, “We always seek to support our hard-working local coffee farmers and educate our fans through our daily operations. We devised this competition as a thank you for all those who continue to support us in bringing you the best home-grown beverage in the world — Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee”.

According to One One Cacao's founder and Chief Chocolate Officer Nick Davis, these limited edition bars aim to highlight the exceptional quality of both Jamaican beans.

“Blue Mountain coffee flavours are so unique and the Jamaican brew in a light, medium roast, with its more floral notes, pairs perfectly with our fruity cocoas from Clarendon and St Mary. The bar just floats across the palate,” he said.

International Coffee Day was observed on October 1.