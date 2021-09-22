640 acres in Milk Spring targeted for cashew and macadamia nut production

THE Sugar Company of Jamaica Holdings Limited (SCJ Holdings) has made a call for investors to submit bids for cashew and macadamia nut production on farm lands it owns in Clarendon.

The request states that SCJ is seeking to divest, by way of long-term lease, part of its holdings in the parish of Clarendon in the community of Milk Spring for the cultivation of cashew and macadamia nuts.

The project, the landowner asserts, will go towards “increasing Jamaica's local production of high-value niche crops”.

SCJ Holdings Limited manages the remaining government-owned sugar estates — Frome, Monymusk and Bernard Lodge.

The Jamaica Observer reached out to Agro-Investment Corporation for production and investment data on cashew and macadamia nuts in Jamaica, but the company indicated that it is in a quiet period because of a change in leadership at the Ministry of Agriculture.

However, grandviewresearch.com indicates that the global macadamia nut market size was valued at US$1.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7 per cent from 2021 to 2028.

The site states, “The growing public knowledge of the health advantages of nuts and dried fruits has been a key factor in the market expansion. Macadamia nuts are also used to make macadamia oil, which has become popular among both businesses and consumers. In recent years there has been a considerable increase in global demand for healthy and nutritious snacks, particularly among the younger generation and the working class population. People are also migrating away from non-vegetarian protein sources and moving toward plant-based protein sources.”

The Global Cashew Council and www.nutfruit.org says that total cashew crop for the 2020/2021 season is estimated at 3.8 million metric tons, and the 2021/22 crop is expected to be very similar to the previous season.

James Boafo, lecturer in geography and sustainable development, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, indicates that cashew-producing countries in Africa are rolling out strategies to increase production as the global cashew industry grows.

Demand, he outlined in one online article, is being driven by increasing consumption — particularly in developed and emerging economies with the recognition of the health and nutritional benefits of cashews and the growth in plant-based diets. Cashew nuts are considered a substitute for dairy products and are a popular snack.

SCJ Holdings says, “Our vision for the Milk Spring cashew/macadamia nut divestment is the diversification and expansion of Jamaica's high-value produce offerings on the local and export markets.”

Investors interested must purchase an information package at SCJ Holdings which, the company indicates, has further details of the offer and investor requirements. Deadline for submission of all bids is noon, Friday October 29, 2021.