Agriculture ministry on bird flu watch

THE Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MOAF) has halted the importation of live birds, hatching eggs, and raw poultry products from several states in the United States and Nova Scotia, Canada, in light of an outbreak of the avian flu, otherwise called bird flu.

The ministry has also increased its monitoring and surveillance among local commercial and backyard flocks, as well as among wild birds, to detect and prevent spread of the virus, according to Dr Osbil Watson, chief veterinary officer at the Veterinary Services Division of MOAF.

On February 9 the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced an HPAI A(H5N1) virus outbreak in a commercial poultry facility, followed by outbreaks in three US states — Indiana, Kentucky, and Virginia — in commercial poultry facilities and a backyard flock.

Since then, MOAF has issued an advisory indicating a ban on imports from North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The ministry also advised against imports from the province of Nova Scotia, Canada, followings news of a commercial outbreak.

“All importers are advised/reminded that products must not originate from the affected states/province at this time and until further updated,” the notice read

Dr Watson explained that the virus is caused by the seasonal migratory habits of wild birds that cross paths and pass on the virus in the process. He added that in particular, the Veterinary Services Division would “monitor wetland birds”, in which bird flu is more prevalent, for sick and dead animals.

He also warned against allowing wild birds to “commingle” with commercial and backyard flocks, adding that there is a “high risk of spreading when feeds are left out”. To this end, the MOAF will also “increase testing and surveillance” of backyard flocks.

As a preventative measure, Dr Watson told Jamaica Observer that commercial farms should reduce the movement of human, vehicular and animal traffic on their farms. He also advocated for proper clothing to be worn when going on farms.

On a larger scale, the chief veterinary officer said that Jamaica has “built a relationship with the USDA so that as soon as they detect the virus, they notify us”, which prompts the MOAF to “safeguard our poultry”. Jamaica is also a member of the World Organisation for Animal Health that alerts local authorities to animal-related diseases such as the avian flu and swine flu.

Dr Watson also had high praises for the two local broiler companies — Jamaica Broilers Group (JBG) and Caribbean Broilers — for employing competent professionals to monitor incidents of outbreaks.

Through its subsidiary Wincorp International, JBG also operates egg and breeder hatcheries in Iowa, Georgia, Arkansas, and Pennsylvania in the United States.

Responding to a query from the Business Observer about its handling of the outbreak, Jamaica Broilers said, “While our flocks are not affected by the current outbreak of avian influenza in the US, we are always on alert. Over the years we have been diligent in educating our farmers as a means to minimise risk, and we remain focused in this regard.”

Efforts to reach Caribbean Broilers for a comment proved futile.

The impact of the bird flu outbreak on commercial farms can be “devastating”, Dr Watson revealed, adding: “Once it is identified on a commercial farm, the entire farm is culled.”

The last widespread outbreak of the virus in the US cost the federal government US$1 billion, according to the Associated Press. Almost 50 million birds across 15 states were killed.

So far, states confirming commercial and backyard outbreaks of the bird flu include South Dakota, Missouri, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Minnesota, and Vermont.

The United Kingdom and Hong Kong have also confirmed cases of bird flu.