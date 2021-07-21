Agriculture ministry woos Mango Park investors

Agroinvest Corporation Limited, which falls under the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, is seeking investors to invest in its new Mango Agropark which is located in St Jago, Toll Gate, Clarendon. The agency is offering 50-acre plots to investors, suitable for mango orchard and intercropping. The location, it states, offers easy access to the highway and to the ports.

Ministry of Agriculture research data indicate that India is the world's largest producer of mangoes and accounts for nearly 40 per cent of world production. In 2016 exports were valued at US$10.48 billion a significant increase over 2015 (US$ 8.8 billion). Mexico was the largest exporter of mangoes in 2016, in terms of dollar value (US$2.54 billion followed by Costa Rica (US$910.8 million). Freshfruitportal.com indicates that demand for new varieties is increasing in the United States.

Jamaica is seeking to get its share of the fruit basket. In April 2021, Agriculture Minister Floyd Green reported that the number of registered mango farmers in Jamaica had grown from two to 18. The number of exporters also increased from one to nine. He said the growth of Jamaica's mango export programme is expected to boost the volume of goods shipped to external markets this year.

On April 30, Jamaica exported 1,100 boxes of East Indian and St Julian mangoes, totalling over 5,000 kilogrammes, to the US from the Sangster International Airport, in St James. The shipment was the first to that country for 2021 and the second since the start of the year, following the exportation of over 4,000 kilogrammes of the fruit to the United Kingdom (UK) earlier in April.

Jamaica resumed exporting mangoes to the US in 2019, shipping some 8,151 kilogrammes, after being out of that market since 1999. The Jamaica Information Service quotes data which show that between January and October 2020, approximately 100,000 pounds (45,359 kilogrammes) of Jamaican mangoes were sold in the US.

Prior to the 2019 shipment, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) had given clearance for local mango exports in 2014. Up to that time, Jamaica was exporting mangoes to Diaspora markets in Canada and the UK. A total of 654,954 kgs were shipped to Canada in 2013, and another 691,206 kgs. in 2014.

Minister Green said the construction of a hot-water treatment plant, which is slated for completion this fiscal year, will aid in Jamaica's quest to tap greater external markets for mangoes. Hot-water treatment for mango fruit is recommended as an effective post-harvest treatment to minimise fruit fly damage and anthracnose ( a fungal disease of plants).