Agro-Invest commissions lands for Irish potatoes

Agro-Invest Corporation has commissioned lands in the New Pen Agricultural Zone, St Mary, for the cultivation of Irish potatoes.

Present for the commissioning of the lands on Tuesday, February 16, 2022 were Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr, minister of state in the agriculture ministry Frank Witter, and Member of Parliament for St Mary Western Robert Montague.

The property will now welcome 28 investors who have entered into lease agreements with Agro-Invest and are looking to begin farming soon.

“Investors on the property have thus far demonstrated a willingness and ability to execute their agricultural projects. The corporation will improve on the business ideas of these investors and will assist them in creating the necessary market linkages. This will ultimately place them in an advantageous position to embark on successful agricultural projects,” a representative of Agro-Invest told the Jamaica Observer.

Although the New Pen Agricultural Zone spans 850 acres, so far, some 200 acres of land are under production with farmers planting Irish potato, sweet potato, cabbage, tomato, pepper, and papaya. The corporation, however, has plans to further develop the property in order to “place every square inch under production”, including expanding Irish potato cultivation on the property.

Already the corporation has conducted GIS mapping on the 850-acre property to ensure that property borders are clearly identified and that parcel size information for each investor is accurate based on their leases.

According to Agro-Invest, Irish potato is one of the main staples in the Jamaican diet and continues to be a priority crop in the agriculture sector. To this end, the Ministry of Agriculture has made the National Irish Potato Programme one its flagship initiatives.

The programme is aligned with the Government's strategy to enhance the country's food and nutrition system, reduce imports, save foreign exchange, and provide income for farmers.

During the 2018-19 planting season, some 4,020 farmers reaped 11,700 tonnes of the tuber from 915 hectares across Jamaica. The crop takes up to 12 weeks for production with the cost of production averaging $1,250,000 per hectare.

“Capacity-building of the farmers was a priority and approximately 5,727 participants were trained in various aspects of Irish potato production such as crop care, post-harvest management, and group dynamics,” Agro-Invest informed Business Observer.

“RADA [Rural Agricutural Development Authority] will continue to offer extension services and the corporation will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure that they utilise the services offered, which will align their resources with their agricultural plans and allow for efficient use of the lands they occupy,” it added.