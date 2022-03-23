Agro-processing, fruit trees get a boost at Agrimart

LOOKING for a nutmeg tree or a lychee for your garden? Ever wondered where you could get a fruit tree potted and ready for planting?

The Jamaica Observer recently stumbled on the Rural Agricultural Development Authority's (RADA's) Agrimart on Old Hope Road in St Andrew, where the unit provides a range of products for Jamaicans in the agriculture sector who have not yet worked out other distribution arrangements.

From ground coffee to pancake syrup, an unusual range of goods in the agriculture and agro-processing sector are made available with RADA asking shoppers to support its core work and the producers by buying from 'authentically Jamaican' suppliers.

RADA Agrimart was originally named RADA, CDP (Community Development Promotion) Outlet. The entity came into being in 1993.

A spokesperson for RADA Agrimart told the Business Observer, “The concept behind the outlet was to use the entity as a means of marketing the products made by the community groups. Hence, the market would be established, the goods sourced and sold to the relevant company. The original concept was a wholesale outlet.”

But, it was noted by the spokesperson that many of the producers have one problem in common.

She stated, “Upon the onset of the venture a problem came to the fore. The different small businesses had an issue with product consistency, thus the goods could not be sold as intended. In a bid to get rid of the stock that was now present at the outlet, the marketing strategy had to be revisited.”

The strategy since then has been to offer the goods to individual customer (eg householders), thus the entity began operating as a retail outlet.

Over time, additional items were introduced to CDP stocks. The items include plants, potting mix and other related items, local staple flours and pancake mix, craft items (needle, wood and other craft), nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals and traditional food items.

The spokesperson explained, “With the addition of the items over the years it was decided that the focus was wider; hence, there was the need for a name change, thus the beginning of Agrimart”.

The unit has also created a website where purchases can be made online. Featured products include preserves, such as apple guava vinaigrette, coconut cider vinegar and Jamaica Lime Juice mix.

Packaged and processed foods featured are Bliss Valley Turmeric, Jamaican chocolate tea balls and cassava pancake and waffle mix plus pancake syrups, including one described as Fruit Odyssey pancake syrup.

Cassava flour is also offered, alongside dumpling mixes, sweet potato pudding mixes, and porridge mixes, teas, honey and ground pimento. There were some products we have never heard of before, including a thyme, caffeine-free herbal tea.

The RADA spokesperson said, “Agrimart facilitates the cottage industries. One of the functions of the home economics officer is to work with community groups and members helping them to utilise local produce. Individuals use these opportunities to develop products and generate income from them. Agrimart facilitates this drive.”

A wide range of fruit trees, including bread fruit and plum are featured at the outlet.

The retail outlet also offers 15 categories of oils, ranging from cold-pressed virgin coconut oil to hair treatments. Some feature Jamaican black castor oil infused with coconut oil.

The spokesperson noted that, meanwhile, RADA's Home Economic Department is continuing to assist the varying manufactures in training, sourcing of raw material or any way that is needed.

She clarified, “It is of note that Agrimart does not have a factory because they produce nothing; the goods are purchased from numerous small entities.”