Bamboo benefits

Bamboo Bioproducts International has designated 25,000 acres farmlands in Westmoreland for the production of bamboo pulp as part of a $337-million investment in that parish.

The company will supply the bamboo pulp to players in the global consumer tissue and personal hygiene industry.

Founder and CEO of Bamboo Bioproducts David Stedeford shared details of the investment with the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce and other community-based stakeholders at a recent meeting at the Wesleyan College in Torrington, Savanna-la-Mar. The CEO also updated the gathering on the status of a bamboo pulp mill now under construction in the community of Friendship, Westmoreland.

“We are here because you have the best species of bamboo as a suitable non-wood sustainable fibre for the tissue industry. Bambusa Vulgaris bamboo that resides here (in Jamaica) is perfect because of its fibre length, strength and its absorbency. The critical issue we have here is that it also benefits the environment and that is key as well,” he said.

Stedeford outlined that the project will be the first fully-integrated bamboo market pulp mill outside of Asia.

He added that the company intends to work with local farmers in Westmoreland and surrounding parishes through co-operatives where they will be partnering and farming the land for bamboo production. The Bamboo Bioproducts investment is estimated to generate 1,000 direct jobs in Jamaica and in excess of 5,000 indirect employment.

Since last year, the company has engaged the Sugar Company of Jamaica and private landowners to acquire and/or lease lands. Bamboo Bioproducts has listed the Jamaica Promotions Corporation as the lead facilitator of the project and the Zachary Harding-led Delta Capital Partners as fund-raiser.

According to a Forbes magazine article, the bamboo pulp mill has the capacity to produce 250,000 metric tonnes of bamboo pulp annually. Conservative estimates of the investment indicate a possible 22 per cent return on investment or US$1.5 billion in the first 10 years

Welcoming the investment, state minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce Dr Norman Dunn said the venture will create a significant export opportunity for Jamaica as well as generate foreign exchange earnings to propel the economy forward.

“While there are distinct benefits to Jamaica, the benefits to Westmoreland will extend far beyond the parish's economic prospects. Consistent and sustainable employment opens up a whole new world of earners (which will spill over) and improve the status of families; improve housing, education and health; and the impact of social and current cultural interactions will be significant. We, therefore, look forward to positive outcomes from this venture,” he stated.

So far, an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment on the project has been completed and submitted to National Environment and Planning Agency for approval. Bamboo Bioproducts has also cleared and begun planting of test plots in Westmoreland, with much of the logistical planning now far advanced.

Farmers who attended the meeting also welcomed the investment, noting that it is long expected.

“As it relates to the co-operatives, which they mentioned, I'm in support of this as some farmers will not have sufficient acreage in growing the bamboo but in small groups, this would be achievable,” Hopeton Bailey, chairman of the Grange Hill Community Development Committee commented, adding that it will have a positive impact on the economy and the parish.