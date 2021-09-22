Bernard Lodge development bid submission date extended

Bernard Lodge development bid submission date extendedWednesday, September 22, 2021
|
DEVELOPERS are being asked to participate in the development of land in St Catherine.
SCJ Holdings Limited (SCJH) indicates that it is extending the final date for submission of bids under the Bernard Lodge divestment project, an initiative being done jointly with Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ).
Bernard Lodge is a former sugar estate now reclassified for housing and other developments as well as agriculture in some areas. The new bid submission deadline is September 30, 2021. The project was originally advertised in July, three months ago.
The divestment process is being guided by the Greater Bernard Lodge Development Master Plan (GBLDMP), a long-term project that covers 5,397.02 acres of which 3,026.79 or 56 per cent of the land mass will be dedicated to agricultural purposes.
The SCJ said that the blocks to be divested include light industrial blocks, mixed-use blocks, residential blocks detached and townhouses, and social services blocks.
The Government via its agencies said “experienced real estate developers capable of delivering residential and commercial solutions in line with the GOJ's vision for a sustainable model community where Jamaicans can live and raise their families, are being invited to partake in the land divestment process”.
The government agencies have launched a website, bernardlodgeja.com/divestment with details of the offer.
The Government, meanwhile, has presented a major development plan for the lands in St Catherine, which it says will result in more affordable housing, expansion of jobs, sustainable agricultural production, upgrading of roads and informal communities, and improved water supply.
Nearby communities such as Clifton and Dunbeholden will also have infrastructure upgrades and community centres, while the entire area will have a new and central sewerage system.
Managing director of the Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ) Holdings, Joseph Shoucair, at the launch of the plan indicated that the new development will be an improvement on Portmore, which is a dormitory community. Shoucair is head of the enterprise team responsible for implementing the plan.
It was also indicated that 56 per cent of the lands will be devoted totally to agriculture, 28 per cent for residential, and the remaining portion for utilities, open spaces and commercial use.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy