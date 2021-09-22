Bernard Lodge development bid submission date extended

DEVELOPERS are being asked to participate in the development of land in St Catherine.

SCJ Holdings Limited (SCJH) indicates that it is extending the final date for submission of bids under the Bernard Lodge divestment project, an initiative being done jointly with Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ).

Bernard Lodge is a former sugar estate now reclassified for housing and other developments as well as agriculture in some areas. The new bid submission deadline is September 30, 2021. The project was originally advertised in July, three months ago.

The divestment process is being guided by the Greater Bernard Lodge Development Master Plan (GBLDMP), a long-term project that covers 5,397.02 acres of which 3,026.79 or 56 per cent of the land mass will be dedicated to agricultural purposes.

The SCJ said that the blocks to be divested include light industrial blocks, mixed-use blocks, residential blocks detached and townhouses, and social services blocks.

The Government via its agencies said “experienced real estate developers capable of delivering residential and commercial solutions in line with the GOJ's vision for a sustainable model community where Jamaicans can live and raise their families, are being invited to partake in the land divestment process”.

The government agencies have launched a website, bernardlodgeja.com/divestment with details of the offer.

The Government, meanwhile, has presented a major development plan for the lands in St Catherine, which it says will result in more affordable housing, expansion of jobs, sustainable agricultural production, upgrading of roads and informal communities, and improved water supply.

Nearby communities such as Clifton and Dunbeholden will also have infrastructure upgrades and community centres, while the entire area will have a new and central sewerage system.

Managing director of the Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ) Holdings, Joseph Shoucair, at the launch of the plan indicated that the new development will be an improvement on Portmore, which is a dormitory community. Shoucair is head of the enterprise team responsible for implementing the plan.

It was also indicated that 56 per cent of the lands will be devoted totally to agriculture, 28 per cent for residential, and the remaining portion for utilities, open spaces and commercial use.