CIBC boost for female farmers

CIBC boost for female farmersWednesday, April 28, 2021
The Women in Agriculture Revolving Bee project of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) has received a $500,000 boost from CIBC FirstCaribbean.
Designed to empower 30 women in agriculture by contributing to food security and income generation, the project is one of several major community collaborations being supported administratively by the United Way of Jamaica (UWJ).
Nigel Holness, managing director of the bank, said, “We have been made aware of the plight of female farmers particularly in rural communities who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have lost jobs and need to find opportunities for employment or start a small business for sustainable income for themselves and their families. We are making this injection of $500,000 in order to provide 10 young female farmers with agricultural inputs to engage in sustainable livelihoods and to increase their income.”
The Bee Revolving Project will see each participant equipped with one box of bees, two empty boxes and one-pound foundation. At the end of one year, each participant will be required to return one box to the revolving project. Participants will also receive fruit trees made available through the National Fruit Tree Project.
