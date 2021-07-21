Coconut Industry Board wants to sever ties with JACRA

“We don't need no JACRA because we are not a government body,” argued Alaric “Bobby” Pottinger, as he made a case for wanting to sever ties with the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA). The coconut farmer and longstanding member of the Coconut Industry Board (CIB) has complained that the decision to integrate the CIB with the JACRA is unconstitutional since the board was set up to be a regulator itself.

The CIB was established under the Coconut Industry Control Act, Cap. 62, enacted in 1945. The board promotes the interests and efficiency of the coconut industry; encourages the production of coconuts; and regulates the purchase, sale and exportation of coconuts, as well as the importation of coconut products and substitutes.

“We issue the permit to persons sending up their little 'drops' to the United States or a few bottles of coconut oil, or water, coconut or dry coconut. They come to us and we charge them a small fee for the permit to export it and with that, they go to Customs and do all their business,” Pottinger told the Jamaica Observer.

At the same time, JACRA, which commenced operations on January 1, 2018, is an amalgamation of the Cocoa Industry Board, the Coffee Industry Board, the regulatory functions of the Coconut Industry Board, and the Export Division of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries. It is regulated by the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority Act, which was established on March 14, 2017, pursuant to the Jamaica Agricultural Regulatory Authority Act of 2017.

Pottinger, a coconut farmer, noted that “we could send them a report every month of what is happening within the CIB because we issue licences under our own regulation, so this is an 'over-regulation' situation”. He also noted that “the relationship with our minister over the years [has] been very close and we run things by them and they run things by us and so any import, the Customs call us first because we are the regulatory body. This JACRA now is an imposition on us which is not necessary.”

But that's not the only problem the coconut farmers face with the JACRA. “We have to pay $100,000 to register with JACRA each year and the grower have to pay a little for everything they export. That used to be revenue to the board! It's an imposition on us just for revenue sake,” argued Pottinger.

He told the Business Observer that the attempt to fuse the CIB with JACRA was an insult to the board and is distracting from other issues plaguing the industry.

“Where we are having a problem is that coconut water comes in from abroad from some big companies and going on our shelves. That should never happen without we giving a permit, and some of those coconut water coming from the Phillipines and all over the world, I don't know how it reach our shores because a coconut water — we tried it over and over — it has a shelf life of three to four days; after that, it's stale. We run it through the university and we'd have to put a lot of chemical to give it a proper taste, so sometimes I don't know what our people drinking when they bring in those,” stated Pottinger.

He highlighted that other industries have successfully managed to stave off JACRA and the CIB is working feverishly to do the same. “Banana Board, which is a Government body, has come out of it. We are a private sector company; we have no need to be under JACRA,” he added.

To make matters worse, the CIB member noted that the imposition of JACRA has already started to impact the board's ability to carry out its core functions. He noted, “The danger is now that we don't know what's going out, we can't say how much has gone out in export because JACRA took our staff member who used to do it and put into their office.”

The CIB consists of nine members, four of whom, including the chairman, are appointed by the minister of agriculture and fisheries. The remaining five are elected by registered coconut growers and must themselves be registered coconut growers, or the attorneys for such registered coconut growers, or the managing directors or managers of companies which are registered coconut growers.

Pottinger said the board will continue to perform under its original mandate and is hoping that the agriculture minister will see it necessary to bring the regulatory functions of the coconut industry solely under the purview of the CIB.