From national security to food security

One might wonder how a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) colonel found his way into agriculture, but the way Jamie Ogilvie tells it, his role as assistant vice -president (AVP) for the Hi-Pro Division of the Jamaica Broilers Group (JBG) is a natural continuation of his service to Jamaica.

Conferred with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer in August 2018, Col (retired) Jaimie Ogilvie gave 30 years of service to the JDF which was characterised, among other achievements, by humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions both locally and regionally.

He recalls serving in Haiti after the earthquake of 2010, in Dominica after a category 5 hurricane hit in 2017, as well as assisting with relief after several floods and storms that have adversely affected Jamaica where he would often interface with corporate Jamaica.

“The JDF would often partner with corporate entities to source equipment and supplies towards our efforts and Hi-Pro was typically among those lending a hand. It was our duty to protect citizens, but Jamaica Broilers and by extension, Hi-Pro saw it as part of their mission to serve others and spread goodwill.

“So, when I retired from the military and the opportunity arose, it was a natural segue for me to join the JBG family,” Ogilvie said.

Ogilvie took a position at JBG in March 2018 and was appointed AVP of the Hi-Pro Division six months later. He has taken significant interest in dealing personally with small farmers as he considers this group to be the backbone of the agricultural sector.

He pointed out that over 100,000 small farmers are responsible for up to 40 per cent of local poultry production, indicating that the continued success of this group is directly connected to the stability of Jamaica's food security. For him, this has cemented the ideal that the development of the small farmer to food security, is crucial in a country where agriculture has proven to be one of the most sustainable contributors to economic growth.

As a direct result, Hi-Pro has partnered with Kenyan missionaries, Joseph and Alice Mulaa, to take their Subsistence to Success programme to communities across Jamaica to train small farmers in the art of sustaining a profitable operation.

The curriculum runs for seven weeks, offering Bible-based teaching in anger management, conflict resolution and family values education, alongside the major component of entrepreneurship that explores pricing and profits towards developing sustainable business practices.

“The Subsistence to Success programme is very important to us. Over the last four years we have trained over 6,000 people in managing their small farming business. At the end of the programme each participant is given 25 chicks to get their farm started and we have had a 60 per cent retention rate, meaning those farmers raise that first batch of birds to maturity and sell to family, friends and small businesses in and around their communities.

“They then come back to purchase additional chicks towards repeating the cycle and further growing their business,” stated Ogilvie.

Always interested in seeing people self-actualise and achieve their dreams, Colonel Jaimie Ogilvie has continued to drive the Hi-Pro ethos to enable stakeholders in the agricultural sector with God's guidance, to be the best they can be for themselves, their families, their communities and Jamaica. The success and growth of the Jamaican small farmer and his/her contribution to Jamaica, gives the greatest satisfaction in his new calling.

“After all,” he notes with a smile, “Great things grow with Hi-Pro!”