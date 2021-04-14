Harmons Valley Community Council honey project reaps sweet success

Harmons Valley Community Council honey project reaps sweet successWednesday, April 14, 2021
|
As the novel coronavirus pandemic persists and small enterprises lose revenue, the Jamalco-sponsored beekeeping project in Harmons Valley is delivering projected benefits.
The income generating project, which is being administered by the Community Council, is now reaping and bottling honey for sale.
The project, which is located at a reclaimed Jamalco mining pit in Harmons Valley Manchester, recently reaped several buckets of honey and have bottled some 34 litres of the commodity which will be sold. This was derived from 27 boxes of beehives currently being tended by council members.
Chairperson of the Community Council, Cherry Ross praised the members of the council for their diligence in overcoming several challenges to finally be able to benefit from the hard work they have put in. The project was started in late 2018 with only eight boxes of bees.
In 2017, Jamalco took a different approach to community development which involved the principle of teaching a man how to fish rather than giving him a fish. The goal of this approach was to equip the councils with the resources needed to aid in the development of their own communities through entrepreneurial activities. These projects are designed to generate income and provide employment for residents in the respective council areas.
