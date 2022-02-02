Horatio's quest for 'Betta'

WITH a degree in accounts and international business, and nearly a decade in the banking sector, Horatio Duncan, owner and operator of Betta Farms & Distributors, didn't see his big move from banking to farming coming.

In one way, it was a huge surprise; in other ways, it was simply a man returning to his roots.

Farming runs in his blood. If you ask Horatio, he might tell you about helping his mother raise and sell chickens in his younger days. As is the case for many of Jamaica's farming families, chicken farming was ultimately what helped raise enough money to put him through university.

His uncle Llewelyn Clarke, better known to Horatio as “Uncle B”, was also a significant farming influence and role model whose uncompromising work ethic still impacts Horatio to this day. “Farmers don't get holidays,” he recalls his uncle saying often. There were many Christmas days that saw Uncle B tending his farm instead of feasting.

“It's not just that it was hard work; he wanted to make sure the work was good, and that what came from the farm served the people well, “ Horatio shared.

Despite the shift from banking to farming, the connection of the two professional disciplines served to boost Horatio's skills, adding customer service, finance, accounting and networking to his growing farm business.

With his unique combination of skills, it was only a matter of time before meeting the technical and material needs of the farmers in rural St Andrew became his calling. “I didn't really plan to operate a farm store full time, it just kind of happened because I realised that with a consistent supply of quality feed and technical advice, I was in a better position to support the farmers in my community,” he admitted.

Starting with just a few reliable customers, Betta Farms & Distributors has grown at a rapid pace, surprising even Horatio. As the needs of his community continue to evolve with more people indicating an interest in efficient and sustainable farming, Horatio credits his relationship with Hi-Pro as a solid support system in his bid to bolster a growing agro-community.

Kirk Pennant, technical sales representative at Hi-Pro, is delighted by Horatio's success. “Horatio is just fully committed and he's all about staying on top of innovations and developments in the sector. Being able to work alongside him and watch him grow this business from a side project to a thriving company, really brings joy and value to what we technical reps do at Hi-Pro,” Pennant expressed.

Horatio has plans to grow his business further, with one key aim in mind: “I want to be able to help basic schools look after their students better. I want to be a part of why their stories are successful from early.”

With a clear sense of purpose, Horatio intends to continue surpassing his goals for business and community. He believes a similar will lies in the heart of many Jamaican farmers; men and women who for generations have met the needs of their families through farming, and continue to invest their efforts in the sustainability and expansion of the agricultural sector.