Jamaica Broilers officially launches 'No Antibiotics Ever' chicken product line

The Jamaica Broilers Group (JBG) last week officially launced its new No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) line of products under The Best Dressed Chicken brand. NAE means that no bird, from hatchery or birth, till slaughter is treated with antibiotics.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JBG Christopher Levy said the move to NAE was influenced by the drive to provide healthier products to consumers, especially against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We asked ourselves, how can we develop a healthier product to our consumers? And as the industry matures, different ways come about feeding and managing birds. We want to do right by the consumers,” he said.

“It's a very important corporate move because it keeps us on the cutting edge of the industry and that's the commitment to customers. We always want to be at the pointy end of the sphere, so to speak. As long as it makes good financial sense and upholds high product quality,” he told the Business Observer.

Levy further indicated that after two years of various research and trials, the NAE tag is verified and certified by the Veterinary Services Division in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and of international standards, including the National Sanitation Foundation. NAE production requires better growing conditions and disease control at broiler facilities.

The roll-out, which includes its US and Caribbean markets, also feature new packaging which the company says will preserve freshness and the quality of its products. Its Haiti business, however, continues to concentrate on egg production.

“We're excited about this launch, excited about the conversations and encouraged about where we are as a company,” Levy said.

Having been established, in 1958, the poultry producer pointed out consumers will not taste a difference.

“If anything, it might taste a little bit better but you won't notice any change,” the CEO said.

Jamaica Broilers joins a growing number of poultry producers worldwide who have chosen to reduce the use of antibiotics in agricultural production.

Concerning the US market, the CEO said Jamaica Broilers is moving strategically to handle the increasing demand.

“It's going very well. The growth we're seeing there continues to be exciting. It is a very big market and the team there is extremely excited about the last expansion that we did back in February. If our attitude stays right and we stay focused on what we need to do… it can be a very exciting year,” Levy told the Business Observer.

While the group increased its stake in its Haitian operations to 85.48 per cent, Levy pointed out that it was “more procedural, rather than increased investment”.

“Some partners dropped out and we had to get it cleaned up before the end of the financial year. They owed us money so we took shares instead,” he explained.