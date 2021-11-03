Junior Ebanks makes case for science in agriculture

St Elizabeth south native Junior Ebanks is an advocate for integrating science and technology into agriculture.

His quest for a better way of doing agriculture started in his adolescent years when helping his father, a farmer and fisherman from Treasure Beach in the parish, to grow peanuts. He recounts that his father would instruct him to get the hoe to start the process, but he was convinced that this was not the most efficient way.

“I always said to myself, 'It cannot be like this... Why should you use a hoe everyday and weed the peanut. There must be some technology',” he told Jamaica Observer.

With over 20 years of experience in agriculture, the part-time farmer and technical officer for the Grace Agro-processing plant in Hounslow, has also amassed years of training in a variety of areas in agriculture. A graduate of the Ebony Park HEART Academy, Ebanks is certified in greenhouse technology, plant nursery and water management. He boasts, too, that he was a part of the first cohort of trainees in tissue culture at the Scientific Research Council.

In 2009, he won the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation in Agriculture/Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Youth in Agro Business award in the large-scale category.

Ebanks's training has also taken him to several states in the US on farmer field school programme — a course for farmers who train other farmers, he explained. There he saw how large agricultural companies like Dole - the world's largest producer of fruits and vegetables - store, process and package their produce.

“I went on a post-harvest management training sponsored by the US Government through the Cochran Fellowship programme, where they take technical people from the Americas and bring them to the US on an annual basis. It's sponsored through the USAID and US Embassy in Kingston. It's a comprehensive training programme and after three weeks you get a certification from the US Department of Agriculture. We went to five states: California, Washington, Idaho, Atlanta, and Illinois,” he states.

“When I went to California on training, thanks to the US Government who sent me on training in the US, the farmers said to me that rainfall is one of their worst nightmares. So we have to change the landscape of how we view agriculture — from rainfall agriculture to controlled irrigation on our farms to get optimal yield, optimal productivity and efficiency,” he continued.

Left to Ebanks, drip irrigation would become a widespread agricultural practice in St Elizabeth, a parish he said is blessed with the most arable lands. However, he bemoans the fact that during the dry season, between December and May, a lot of the lands “go dormant”. He questions, if farmers “using Third World technology” can do so well to produce high-quality fruits and vegetables, “can you imagine if you give them the right tools to become efficient?”

Questioned about what role the Rural Agricultural Development Authority plays in introducing farmers to science and technology, Ebanks, who sits on the parish board of the authority, said it is equipping more farmers. In fact, he said that farmers can take photos with their phones and WhatsApp text the authority about any challenges they face and get a quick response.

At the same time, RADA has provided “black tanks with one-acre irrigation kits to move them away from the bucket and drum type of agriculture, so that they can fertigate while they irrigate and increase the efficiency, productivity and their yield. But he lamented that RADA has limited amount of resources to reach all farmers in the parish.

For farmers without access to irrigation, the National Irrigation Commission (NIC) has set up loading bays for farmers to retrieve water to replenish their stock tanks, Ebanks shared. He also praised the Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western, former Minister of Agriculture Floyd Green, for commissioning new vehicles for the NIC to expand its reach in the breadbasket parish and neighbouring Manchester.

Having used drip irrigation technology himself on 15 acres of farmlands that he now leases in Hounslow, Ridge Pen, and Pedro Plains, Ebanks has been able to grow watermelons, cantaloupes, cucumbers, sweet peppers, and honeydew melons. He recounted that, in the past, when he planted watermelon seeds on a five-acre plot it yielded 150,000 pounds or 30,000 pounds per acre.

However, the farmer had to scale back production from 25 acres in the last year due spoilage of watermelons and “depleted” demand for produce due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ebanks explained that, like him, many farmers in St Elizabeth have lost millions of dollars due to introduction of new seeds that seem to be “compromised”.

“Bodles [Agricultural Station] said it's not abiotic; it happens to [be due to] farmers over-irrigating because the seeds we're getting now are hybrids. So the time of harvesting from seedlings was normally 90 days and now they're reaping as early as 70–75 days. So what they're saying now is that the farmers should withdraw water at the earlier stage,” Ebanks told Business Observer.

“But I don't see that [result] happening in areas where there is no water like the Flagaman area. That area is not irrigated and the farmers have the same issue like in the irrigated areas. So I'm not concluding that it is a water issue but I believe in science and the report has shown that it's linked to overwatering,” he contended.

It is for this reason that he also believes that depending on rainfall for agriculture is no longer an effective approach. Instead, he advocates for climate-smart agriculture to help farmers make more informed decisions.

“We cannot predict the weather anymore. Up to five years ago we could almost predict October as the rainy month. The patterns have changed, [so] we're getting more of our rainfall in November and December, which used to be the cooler months with winds coming from the north,” he explained.

“So the planting months have changed and we have to adapt to the changes and become more environmentally smart and work around these issues. So what we have to do is collect data. Data are very important in agriculture. It helps you to make good, informed decisions,” he added.

He said that climate-smart agriculture not only involves farmers but also the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Meteorological Office of Jamaica and other stakeholders to provide farmers with five-year data on rainfall, as well as what crops to plant in drier months.

Ebanks said given St Elizabeth's role Jamaica's food security, the parish deserves to have “an agriculture community college in the area to develop the youths to help them gain knowledge in agriculture that they can make informed decisions and see it as an investment”.

While Ebanks understands that not every farmer will appreciate the scientific approach and technological advances in agriculture, he hopes that one day all farmers across Jamaica will be able to identify things like fungicides, micronutrients and macronutrients.