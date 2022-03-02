Pearnel's priorities

With a mandate to transform the agriculture and fisheries sector into a resilient and sustainable contributor to growth and development of Jamaica, recently appointed Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr has set out five key priorities which, he believes, will achieve this goal.

In a recent contribution to the Budding Farmers Grow e-zine, the minister and Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern outlined that in an effort to transform the agriculture and fisheries sector, he will be focusing on research and development, inclusion of women and youth in the sector, boosting production, reducing the incidence of praedial larceny, and increasing financing opportunities.

“This [sector] is a critical area for the Government as we build a foundation for sustained growth and the betterment of the lives of so many Jamaicans,” Charles Jr stated.

At the top of the minister's list is increasing the productive capacity of farmers and fisherfolk as the Government aims to reduce the country's food import bill. As such, Charles Jr said that this will require attracting more capital investment in the sector.

“This will be at the forefront of some of the immediate actions to be undertaken by the ministry,” he remarked, adding that he is prepared to “champion this multifaceted sector” by leveraging his relationships “to seek meaningful investment in the sector”.

In fact, on February 17 Charles met with the Caribbean representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Crispin Moeira to discuss FAO's support for the country's priorities for 2022-2023.

Charles Jr further pointed out that investment in agriculture and fisheries will also result in the integration of climate-smart practices. To this end, he revealed plans to provide farmers and fisherfolk with technical resources irrespective of their size and scale.

Against this background, the minister segued into highlighting the importance of research and development among strategies to improve production in the sector.

“Historically, Jamaica was once a significant contributor to the body of knowledge in agriculture and, in particular, the level of research that went into cattle and dairy farming with the development of new species. We need to and will work towards getting back to that level as more support will be given to research institutions dedicated to the issues facing our farmers,” he stated.

As an example of using research and development, Charles Jr said he will explore the incorporation of pest resistant crops. To further illustrate, he pointed to the damage that beet armyworm has created in the spice industry and, by extension, its impact on agro-processing companies.

With this in mind, he said as chief policymaker he has to protect the livelihoods of stakeholders from threats of that nature. He acknowledged that as farmers face threats such as the beat armyworm infestation and other climate-related natural disasters, they would as a result face difficulties accessing credit from financial institutions.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will, therefore, be tackling access to finance as one of the challenges to transforming the agriculture and fisheries sector.

“For too long the agriculture sector has been most impacted by difficulty in accessing loans from the finance sector. This has resulted in a slowing of growth and a stymying of opportunities for our farmers,” he lamented.

The minister suggested, too, that small farmers may need to consider contract farming or working in conjunction with mother farms to access credit facilities. He added that financing will be critical if farmers are to introduce technologies and techniques to make farming more sustainable.

“… if these new techniques significantly reduce the risks associated with farming, then certainly capital should be made available to support this kind of investment. These are the kind of conversations that need to happen and will happen under my tenure,” Charles Jr asserted.

Another area of focus in the agriculture minister agenda is reducing the occurrence of praedial larceny. He added further that this was a concern for all farmers, whether they are backyard or large-scale farmers, as thieves have taken billions of dollars in investments from the sector.

In an effort to curtail the activity, the agriculture minister will be tabling an amendment to The Praedial Larceny (Prevention) Act that will strengthen enforcement measures.

“With this in mind, I urge all farmers, especially those with commercial interests to use this period to get registered with the nearest RADA (Rural Agricultural Development Authority) office, as the ability to be identified as the legitimate owner of agricultural produce will be critical to the implementation of the Act once it comes on stream,” he continued.

Having witnessed more women and young people engaging in farming and fishing as viable business opportunities, Charles Jr expressed that he wants to see even more diversification in the agriculture sector.

“So for the young tech enthusiasts, I would love to see solutions and ideas being proposed to tackle some of the issues being faced by the sector…I will be exploring this in a lot more detail as we seek to deepen the involvement of youth in agriculture and position Jamaica as an innovator on the global stage,” he shared.

In terms of women's involvement in farming, the minister pointed out that a majority of players in the poultry industry. Notwithstanding, he believes there is “still room for more participation” and as such predicts that there will be increased demand for technical support in the future.

In his conclusion, he assured stakeholders of his commitment to “working hard thinking smart and focusing on achieving results”.