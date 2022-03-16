Pesticide risk study launched

A research valued at US$70,000 has been launched by the Pesticides Control Authority (PCA) and The University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI), to analyse how pesticide residue affects agriculture in Jamaica, and its potential risk to consumers.

The launch, which welcomed other partners such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), The National Health Fund, The Coalition of Concerned Citizens and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), was held at the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Kingston on Tuesday.

“The goals of the project are to successfully determine the patterns and the level of use of agricultural pesticides, as well as determine the residue of these pesticides in our environment,” said Professor Paula Tennant, who represented the Department of Life Sciences at The UWI.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton said pesticide residue, which refers to chemicals that remain in plants after reaping, was responsible for 18 confirmed deaths last year, and 17 deaths the year before.

He said this was revealed in the National Surveillance Data from the health ministry.

While the minister praised the launch of the project, he also expressed disappointment that a study of such importance had not been conducted before.

However, Tufton said his ministry is anticipating success, noting that the project will help improve the quality of life for all citizens.

“One of the things we have learnt coming out of the COVID experience is that we are all connected in one way shape or form – and the extent to which we maximise return on the quality of life and the longevity of life is the extent to which we show concern to every aspect of life” he said.

Executive director of the TEF, Dr Carey Wallace, also said this study will be beneficial to the tourism industry. He added that many sectors are linked to the tourism industry, noting that it will be 'a greater good' for all Jamaicans.

The minister of state for the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Franklyn Witter, said there is an increase in the use of pesticides by farmers.

“It is estimated that post-harvest loss to farmers as a result of the challenges we face from these infestations can be as high as 40 per cent for green leafy vegetables. Due to this high loss in food production, there has been an increase use of pesticides by our farmers,” he said.

He added that he understands the importance of the use of pesticides in farming, but said the improper use of pesticides can lead to more problems such as pollution of the soil, food security challenges, less farm profits and serious health problems.

Meanwhile, Professor Tennant said the study will last for two years and said there are three phases in the project.

“In the first phase of the project, a baseline survey will be conducted to determine the pattern and the level of importation of agricultural pesticides into the country and the use of pesticides in Jamaica with special focus on hazardous pesticides” she said.

Tennant also said the second phase will involve an assessment to determine the current level of pesticide use in Jamaica, followed by an analysis of samples of crops, soils and water for pesticide residue in various sites across the island.

“The third phase, which is the final phase, all data will be generated from the first two phases and will be used to inform a more target, specific monitoring programme with control experiments to evaluate the impact pesticides may be having on the Jamaican environment “ said Tennant .

Chairman of the Pesticides Control Authority Warren Newby added that this phase will foster more interaction with local farmers and said farmers will be sensitised about the project in stages.

The acting CEO for the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) also expressed that she is grateful for the launch of the study.

“We have to ensure that we have a sustainable agricultural production. While we produce what we eat and eat what we grow, we have a responsibility to have wholesome and healthy produce” she said.

Member of The Coalition of Concerned Citizens, Jason Henzel, represented Liz Solms, who he said helped to pave the way for the launch of the project.

“This comprehensive study will reveal the data Jamaica needs in our mutual quest to create the safest, cleanest food system possible. This is about all sectors working together to keep Jamaican food safe, clean and our farmers prosperous,” he said on her behalf.