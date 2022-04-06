Region outlines priorities at FAO confab

Latin American and Caribbean countries have outlined the priorities that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) should focus on in the region for the next two years.

At the FAO 37th Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean, which ran from March 28 – April 1 in Quito, Ecuador, participants agreed on three main priorities for the region: building sustainable agrifood systems to ensure healthy diets, creating a prosperous and inclusive rural communities, and building resilience to climate change.

Participants at the five-day conference included President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso and his Vice-President Alfredo Borrero, Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry, 41 ministers and deputy ministers of state, and FAO Director General Qu Dongyu.

Addressing the participant, the director general admonished that Latin America and the Caribbean should take its place at the forefront of global food and agricultural issues as this was critical to ensuring the world's food security.

“The best way to do this is by transforming their agrifood systems to be more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable,” Qu said.

A highlight of the conference was the cross-sharing of information among countries about the innovations and measures they are using to transforming their agrifood systems. Some 586 people attended the conference in person, including representatives of private sector, academia and the United Nations. Over 34,000 participated online.

“I am pleased to say that this regional conference ends with great success. You have clearly laid your regional road map to move towards this great transformation in the three priorities you have endorsed,” the FAO head commented.

On the first priority — building sustainable agrifood systems to ensure healthy diets — the participants agreed that focusing on this issue will help countries boost physical and economic access to safe and nutritious food. In addition, it will promote healthy diets and policies and programmes aimed at supporting 104 million people living with obesity and 60 million people facing hunger.

On that note, FAO Regional Representative Julio Berdegue argued, “In Latin America and the Caribbean there is no hunger due to lack of food. There is no hunger because the farmers don't work. There is hunger because there is too much inequality and poverty.”

As such, the second priority of the region is to address poverty, especially in rural areas. According to the FAO, approximately 50 per cent of the rural population in Latin America and the Caribbean is poor and one in every four individuals live in extreme poverty. In the regional agriculture and fisheries industry, 82 per cent of people engage in the sector informally.

For the third priority, the FAO emphasised its “strong commitment to stopping deforestation, promoting sustainable and low-emission livestock farming and promoting the recarbonisation of sols and the recovery of degraded agro-ecosystems”.

The FAO pointed out the need for innovation to ensure the fulfilment of the priorities.

“…FAO is a committed to ensure that each of the organisation's regional initiatives become a motor of innovation, and that every project should have a strong element of digitisation, which is essential for the transformation of rural communities' agrifood systems,” it said.

Guyana will host the next FAO regional conference in 2024.