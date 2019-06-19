The Denbigh Show, a cultural staple of Jamaicans
The launch of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show was held recently on the lawns of Hi-Pro in Central Village, St Catherine.
According to Christopher Emanuel, chief executive officer of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, organisers of the event, Denbigh does not only showcase agriculture and its related sector or just provide wholesome family entertainment, but it also provides both a barometer and a boost to the Jamaican economy, a reminder to the public at large and to decision-makers of the power of Jamaican agriculture.
This year the Denbigh Show takes place over three days —August 4-6.
Here are photo highlights of the launch.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy