The Denbigh Show, a cultural staple of Jamaicans

The launch of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show was held recently on the lawns of Hi-Pro in Central Village, St Catherine.

According to Christopher Emanuel, chief executive officer of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, organisers of the event, Denbigh does not only showcase agriculture and its related sector or just provide wholesome family entertainment, but it also provides both a barometer and a boost to the Jamaican economy, a reminder to the public at large and to decision-makers of the power of Jamaican agriculture.

This year the Denbigh Show takes place over three days —August 4-6.

Here are photo highlights of the launch.