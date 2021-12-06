'She Thrives' conference seeks to empower women

PROEVENTS Jamaica's 'She Thrives' women's empowerment conference (Caribbean) was launched on November 23, promising to deliver empowerment under the theme, 'Thriving through Crisis; Empowered for Change'.

The virtual conference has been exclusively curated to inspire and empower women locally and throughout the region to pivot through the challenges of these uncertain times.

“The novel coronavirus pandemic has created for us a different world with unique challenges, necessitating the emergence of varied leadership styles,” organisers said.

“There is the need for innovative thinking and strategies for women-owned businesses. There is the need for greater mental strength in managing work-life balance and navigating professional and personal relationships, oftentimes under the same roof. How do women rise above the challenges brought on by the pandemic and not lose themselves in the process?”

The two days of “realignment of our thought processes” will see conference attendees learning specific methodologies, perspectives, and frameworks that will help women to embrace change, to thrive professionally, to manage their finances, manage relationships, as well as to employ self-care methods — taking care of both mind and body now and into a post-pandemic world.

Through the conference lasting partnerships and networks will be established to help women to not only survive this pandemic but to embrace change, and in doing so to walk into their purpose, succeed and thrive into a new decade.

In attendance at the launch event at AC Hotel Kingston was conference keynote speaker Dr Michelle Rozen, Phd, who joined the launch virtually from her office in New York and in her powerful remarks reinforced just how impactful and life-changing her keynote address will be on day one of the two-day conference which starts December 11. Dr Rozen promised to deliver the formula for success to all the conference attendees.

Other notable speakers included Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, CEO of Sagicor Bank Jamaica, who spoke on the fact that women's empowerment does not exclude men.

Gender equality advocate Imani Duncan Price spoke of the challenges brought on by the pandemic, stating that women experience the pandemic differently than men. Has the pandemic really set women back in the push for gender equality? Duncan Price's presentation at the conference will answer this important question.

Joining the media launch virtually was vice-president, clinical care and recovery and chief nurse executive at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Dionne Sinclair. Sinclair, who resides in Canada, will be speaking on the all-important topic of prioritising one's mental health during the pandemic.

Trinidadian entertainer Cyrilia Lopez was introduced as the entertainment act for the opening ceremony of the conference.

The conference has been touted as one not to be missed for all women who want to experience positive change in their lives.

Conference speakers will share their experiences, journeys to success and knowledge to help all in attendance to also achieve success in their lives.

To view the conference agenda and to see other important information, visit https://inevent.com/en/Cariference/SheThrivesWomensEmpowermentConference/hotsite.php.