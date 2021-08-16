10 things every woman should know about getting a driver's licence in Jamaica

DECIDING to get your driver's licence in Jamaica can be a daunting experience, particularly for women who are just learning to drive. The fear of failure, coupled with the distasteful things many of us have heard about the fairness of the examiners, cause many of us to not even bother seeking out one until we absolutely need to.

But although it's a tedious and sometimes unpleasant process, having a driver's licence brings you one step closer to living your life on your own terms. Here are 10 things you should know before you decide to go for it.

You don't have to buy it

Seriously, you don't. Put back that $30,000 in your purse. Many women have gone about theirs the right way and passed the test on the first attempt, and many others on the second and third, once they corrected the errors they made the first time.

It will still cost you

The cost of your provisional (learner's) licence (now $1,800), the examination fee ($3,200) for each attempt, the driver's licence ($7,000), the cost you will pay for lessons (varies dependent on the instructor), and the fee to rent a vehicle to drive for your exam, if you need one, can easily see you spending upwards of $40,000 to obtain your licence legally.

Reading is critical

You will have to do one multiple choice test for your learner's licence based on the road code, then another for your driver's licence. If you require a general licence or above, you will also be tested on vehicle mechanics. Get the books and learn them “from back to front”.

Prepare to spend the entire day there

It's a slow process, especially since COVID-19 protocols have to be observed. Prepare to spend most or all of your appointment days at the depot, regardless of the time you are given.

Get a good driving instructor

Even if you already know how to drive, it doesn't hurt to take a few lessons with a reputable driving instructor who knows the ins and outs of the process, and can help you to be viewed more favourably in the eyes of the examiner. Ensure it's someone you are comfortable with, as this individual will also be in the vehicle on the day of your driving test.

Know your left from your right

Yes, really. It's a common reason why people fail the driving test — the examiner says turn left but you indicate and turn right. While it won't matter as much when you're driving since you'll know the direction in which you want to go, you must be able to follow this simple instruction without being unsure.

Confidence is key

For the practical bit, you will be tested on your ability to reverse well, start on a hill without the vehicle running backwards, parallel park, and drive on the road well while obeying all signs and signals and being courteous to other road users. It can be nerve-wracking, but once you are well-prepared just drive as slowly as you need to and handle your business. Don't let them see you sweat.

It's still a man's world

Chances are, your examiner will be a man as will your instructor if you sign up for lessons. While this is no reason for you to be fearful, it helps to remember that many people still consider driving to be a man's skill, and there are many negative stereotypes about female drivers. Put on your 'warpaint' (or a fierce eyeshadow) and stand your ground!

What do you plan to drive?

The type of vehicle you plan on driving, and for what purpose, will help to determine the type of licence you need to apply for. If you only want to drive an automatic transmission sedan or similar car to transport yourself and your family, you only need a private licence, but it is typically recommended that you aim for a general licence if you can.

Get it before you need it

The number of years for which you've had your licence helps to determine your insurance premium when you decide to get your own car. So even if you do not intend to drive your own car anytime soon, it's best to clear this hurdle as soon as possible and let your licence age with you.