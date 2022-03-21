The idea of writing a book was an eye-opener for Kimberley Weller as she thought it would never cross her mind.

The bewilderment, she explained, was rooted in the fact that she heavily indulged in procrastination and had a struggle to complete tasks.

But Weller said after being motivated by the Holy Spirit, she decided to write the book, which she named 101 Snippets to Satisfy Your Soul.

“I've always said to people, if you told me two years ago that I'd be an author, I would say, 'Is lie you telling because I have no desire to write'. So, when the Holy Spirit revealed to me that I should write a book, I said 'What am I going to sit and write?',” Weller told All Woman.

But, it wasn't hard for the self-published author to find content for her book.

Weller explained that inspiration for the book's content was gained from her podcast called Three Minutes Snippets which she started three years ago.

“It's interesting when the Lord told me to write this book. He said the content is already there — take those snippets and format it into a book, the snippets that are in my book are actually the snippets that I have done from my podcast show,” she said.

The 231-page inspirational book, which was published in January and is available on Amazon, seeks to enlighten people about the word of God through the author's personal experiences and testimonies of others.

Highlighting a section of Weller's book — Snippet 63: From Blessings to Burdens reads : “Over twelve years ago, I got a steal of a deal on a high-quality refrigerator. This was an amazing deal, and I was so blessed to have it. This fridge served me well for years, but as time went by, the high-end fridge started having so many problems: leaking, broken lights and defective rubber which keeps the door closed. I had to use tape to hold the door in place. It was only a matter of time before the door fell off and that was the end of the fridge. I had no choice but to move on and purchase a new one. My top-quality, steal-of-a-deal fridge that I was blessed with now became a burden to keep.”

“So where am I going with all of this? Circumstances may be a blessing in one season, but when the season changes, it's time to adjust. You don't wear summer clothes in the winter in the natural seasons, so what about your spiritual seasons? Do you change/move/adjust when God says it's time to? Or are you too comfortable and remain stuck in the season that you have outgrown?,” it continued.

“For a young eaglet, the nest is its haven that gives security and comfort. When it is fully grown, that bird cannot stay in that small nest because he has outgrown it. If he stays stuck there, how will he soar? The nest is no longer a blessing but a burden, holding it back from accomplishing its God-given task to soar.”

Weller, who is from Kingston, hopes people will feel fulfilled after reading her book.

“At the end of the day, we want you to consume, the whole buffet that God has to give you – which is the Bible. This snippet is to really open your appetite to what God has to offer you in this life. It is really something that is tangible, applicable, and relatable. The whole point of the book is to edify, uplift, empower, to charge, to go forth,” she said.

Asked if she has plans to write another book, she said, “Yes, there are plans to write another and we will just have to stay tuned to what the Lord has in store.”