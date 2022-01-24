12 things every woman should do this year

DEAR women, every day we wake up and we stare at ourselves in the mirror briefly right before we get dressed and focus on loving, inspiring, caring, and sacrificing for our families, employers, businesses and even strangers for the day. But except for staring back at our reflections in the mirror, there is often very little that we do for the sake of ourselves each day. This year should be different — we challenge you to take some time to honour yourselves, to create a better, happier version of yourselves. While all of us have a pretty good idea of what that should entail, we have 12 'must do' recommendations for you, sanctioned by clinical psychologist Dr Pearnel Bell.

1. Become more disciplined

Many of us have weaknesses — the make-up, nice clothes and shoes — we simply can't get enough of them. This year be dedicated to setting personal boundaries and being firm with yourself. This also goes for other important elements of life, like goal setting — both in personal and work life. Stop procrastinating, complete the degree, get certified for the skill you have been sitting on, follow through with the driver's licence. Focus on creating a better version of yourself.

2. Save some more

Traditionally, women earn less than men, but we have to consider important factors, including emergencies (which we seem to be having a lot of these days), and the fact that we live longer. Saving less while younger also means that we have to retire much later, so feed that habit or obsession a little less and transfer the money to an account you don't have debit card access to.

3. Get basic money management lessons

The pandemic has taught us many things; unfortunately for many of us, our finances are in a rut. The important takeaways from a money management course will help you understand why you need an emergency fund, how and why to create a budget and stick to it, a timely reminder that a man is not a financial plan (even when if he is your husband), and why you should empower yourself to understand and manage your money.

4. Start investing

Financial independence is not just about the money that you have saved, it is also the money that you have earned for yourself even while you sleep. This is a way of saving for the future and/or your retirement.

5. Stay on top of your health

Women are often everything for everybody; unfortunately, this often means that we unintentionally neglect our health. We forget our executive profiles and that we need to complete other routine tests such as STD panels, breast self-examinations, mammograms, thyroid tests and Pap smears. Others stay away because of the momentary discomfort that may be associated with some of these procedures; however, please be reminded that a moment of discomfort is a small price to pay for peace of mind. This year, schedule your vital health tests and get checked.

6. Spread your wings

Yes, you have your degree and a 9-5 but what about a side hustle? There are many online opportunities, some created by the pandemic, that you can benefit from. Also, if you used the time at home during work-from-home to acquire a new skill, if you haven't already started to, start taking advantage of it now — invest in your skills, and make use of every opportunity to market yourself, even if it means ditching your 9-5 and focusing on growing your business.

7. Set your house in order — start by updating your insurance policies

Even as death might be a morbid topic and we often prefer to sidestep these tough conversations, every day we are reminded that life is fleeting and well, unpredictable. This year, make sure that you update all your health and life insurance policies and your will. You want to make sure that your children and other family members are properly taken care of and that your affairs are in the hands that you want them to be.

8. See a therapist — even if it's just once

Do you know what often happens? We are always the family therapist, only that we don't get paid — in hugs and kisses, maybe, but never in cash. But we deserve to vent too, so this year, let's book a session with a therapist and just vent because we deserve to have someone else listen to all the problems for once. Oh, and it's amazing. No matter how trivial the issues are, talk about it — it's the kind of unbiased feedback that family members and friends often can't give anyway. Enjoy the hour!

9. Apply for that dream job

Doubt cripples. This year, yes in the middle of the pandemic, apply for the dream job that you have always wanted, even if you are not qualified. The truth is, you never know what could happen — the employer may just need someone who is passionate about the job with a fresh, new perspective and you might be the right fit. Just try, it won't hurt!

10. Give your body some attention

This year, hit the gym and eat right. They both work together. If you don't have time for the gym, invest time in your body and exercise — walk, jog, take a hike, run up and down the stairs at work, use the furniture at home in the place of gym equipment, find a dance class online, and most importantly, balance things out with a balanced diet and staying hydrated.

11. Fall in love with yourself again

Think about all the things that make you uniquely you and fall in love with yourself again. While doing this, put some nice clothes on, find a picturesque location and have some photographs taken of you. If you can't hire a photographer, a phone with great photo quality will do. Don't just keep them digital though, print a few, get them framed, and enjoy the beauty that is you.

12. Take some time for yourself

This one is very important — remember your family has just one you, you have only one you, so take care of yourself. This means taking time off for a spa day, to go to the beach, to sit and have some wine and enjoy your own company, to take a drive or travel to some place alone, go on a silent retreat to unplug with just your journal, write a letter to yourself, take the dream vacation, help a stranger. Everyone deserves a little time and it shouldn't matter if you have a husband, kids and the whole world depending on you; feeding yourself and your soul is equally important.