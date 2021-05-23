14-y-o Karla Daley makes business a piece of cake

14-y-o Karla Daley makes business a piece of cakeSunday, May 23, 2021
CANDIECE KNIGHT
IF you ask most 14-year-olds what new thing they've started doing since the novel coronavirus pandemic, they will probably show you a TikTok video. But for one teenager, Karla Daley, extra time at home has meant extra cash in her pockets. With the help and support of her mother and aunts, Karla is the proud owner of her small baking business, Sweet K Treats Bakery ( IG: @thesweetktreats ).
“When I first baked a cheesecake for my friends at church, they really loved it so I said, 'Why not start a business and explore my talent and what I can really do?' ” the Immaculate Conception High School student shared with All Woman.
Daley was introduced to baking when she began high school three years ago, and she quickly fell in love with it. Once she grasped the basics of it from school she took a deep dive into the world of pastry online, and steadily worked on improving her craft. She launched her home-based business in November last year, just in time for the Christmas period. Since then her venture has grown from just serving friends and family, and the young pâtissière now spends her extra time after online school and on weekends fulfilling orders for her sweet treats.
“Sales have been steadily increasing over the past months and I thank all those who have supported me thus far,” she shared. “They are very supportive, and I want to give a special thanks to my mom and aunts who really made an extra effort to see my business through.”
But although she enjoys the thrill of making her own pocket change, the young entrepreneur is more in love with making magic in the kitchen.
“I thoroughly enjoy the whole process of gathering the ingredients and mixing them together, but the best part is when it's finished baking and I decorate it. I love how good it tastes and looks,” she said gleefully.
And she is only getting started. Daley, who is in grade nine at Immaculate, has big plans for her fledgling business, and she is eager to give back.
“I hope that in the near future I can get my business into a physical store where people can come in, purchase and receive their products,” she said. “Also, I hope for an increase in my profit so that I will be able to support my projects to give back to the community.”
And even while she continues living the sweet life as a baker, Daley also wants to pursue a career in surgery, as she is a lover of the sciences, too.
