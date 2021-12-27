2022 – Hope for better

2022 – Hope for betterMonday, December 27, 2021
HERE'S what's on the cards for 2022, as work continues by advocates towards a gender equal world, free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.
International Women's Day (IWD) looks to #BreakTheBias
The IWD 2022 campaign theme is #BreakTheBias, as the push is towards a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive, and where difference is valued and celebrated. Look out for more on March 8.
16 days of activism against gender-based violence
The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day. It was started by activists at the inaugural Women's Global Leadership Institute in 1991. It is used as an organising strategy by individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.
In support of this, there are calls for global action to increase awareness, galvanise advocacy efforts, and share knowledge and innovations.
2021 Reproductive Health Survey on
Data collection for the 2021 Reproductive Health Survey (RHS) is now under way.
The RHS is a household survey that looks at the fertility, contraception, and reproductive health of women and men aged 15 to 49 years.
The survey is being conducted by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica on behalf of the National Family Planning Board. Data collection began in August, and will end this month.
Gender-based violence (GBV) is among the key indicators being used in the survey. Results will help with developing interventions to, among other things, reduce the level of GBV, in general, and intimate partner violence in particular.
Safer spaces in the workplace
Guided by the new legislation passed to prevent sexual harassment, companies have been working on harassment policies in a bid to create safer spaces for employees. Since the passage of the Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act, 2021 this year, organisations, both public and private, have been working to develop sexual harassment policies to ensure that there is a designated avenue to deal with reports of harassment. It's part of creating safer spaces across the country for workers, both male and female.
