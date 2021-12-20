5 great movies to binge on this weekend

5 great movies to binge on this weekendMonday, December 20, 2021
IT'S great that Christmas is on the weekend this year; it's also good that we've been enjoying blanket weather and the nicest Christmas breeze, that makes us just want to curl up in bed with the ones we love. The long weekend will be the perfect time to hunker down with the family for some well-needed R&R, some family time, and some romance.
Many of us will be catching up on our favourite Netflix series, and if you're in doubt about what's popping, here are five must see movies that are perfect to watch this weekend.
The Holiday Calendar
In this 2018 romantic comedy, a talented photographer stuck in a dead end job inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future, and pointing her toward love.
It's rated 7+, so the whole family can enjoy.
Holiday Rush
Also rated 7+, this 2019 movie is about a widowed radio DJ and his four children who have to pull together when they face hard times, just before Christmas.
Operation Christmas Drop
This 2020 romantic comedy, which is also rated so the whole family can enjoy, tells the story of a political aide who falls for an Air Force pilot who has been playing Santa, when she goes to shut down the base he has been using as Santa's workshop to gift disadvantaged families.
A boy called Christmas
Another family watch, this 2021 movie follows young Nikolas who meets his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves on a quest to find his father and bring home the gift of hope.
Jingle Jangle – A Christmas Journey
Decades after his trusted apprentice betrayed him, a once joyful toymaker finds new hope when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life. Also rated 7+, this 2021 film can be enjoyed by the whole family.
