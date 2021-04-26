5 healthy foods that tell your stomach good morning

HOW do you say good morning to your stomach? Do you toss an aggressive 'mawnin' at it with a heaped plate of fried foods and sweet cereals? Or even worse, do you avoid greeting your stomach by skipping breakfast altogether? No wonder it rumbles and growls at you all day!

It's time to be more polite to your body in the mornings by serving it a good, healthy breakfast. It's the only way you can guarantee optimal productivity and a healthy diet all day.

Don't know where to start? No worries. You can work on your manners by planning your meals ahead. Include these five breakfast superfoods in your 'good morning' to guarantee a good day.

Eggs

Chances are that you already have these bad boys on your breakfast menu, but you're probably drowning them in oil, salt and black pepper each morning. Try boiling your eggs and reducing or forgoing the condiments. One raw egg contains only 75 calories, but it can give you up to seven grams of protein, iron, potassium, zinc, manganese, folate, and vitamins A, B1, B2 (riboflavin) B12, B5 and E. Because it has about five grams of fat and less than two grams of saturated fat, you don't need to consume more than an average of one egg per day.

Oats

One cup of uncooked oatmeal by itself contains about 160 calories, four grams of soluble and insoluble fibre, and six grams of protein. This is great for boosting your energy levels to power through your morning. Oats are also rich in thiamine, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, manganese, and iron. The calorie content, as well as the nutrient content, can increase depending on the addition of milk, sweeteners and spices, so be mindful when making that porridge!

Bananas, and other berries

Ripe bananas are very popular breakfast items because of their high potassium content and great taste. Ripe bananas can also help you to feel fuller for longer, which is great for staving off that mid-morning hunger if you are trying to lose weight.

Bananas, and other berries, also contain powerful disease-fighting antioxidants, a beneficial amount of both soluble and insoluble fibre, protein, magnesium, copper, manganese, and vitamins C and B6.

Nuts

Don't be stingy when sprinkling those cashews, peanuts and almonds into that breakfast shake! Nuts are naturally high in protein. They are also great sources of biotin, copper, manganese, folate, niacin, thiamine, phosphorus, magnesium and vitamin E, all while being impressively low in carbs. They are thought to help in weight regulation, heart health and even in reducing the risk of developing gallstones.

Herbal tea

Most of us like to wake up our stomach with a warm beverage in the morning, and there is nothing wrong with that, as long as you're using the right ingredients. While it can be hard to resist the instant jolt that caffeine gives in the morning, you can use different herbal teas to gently caress your digestive tract awake. Ginger tea, for example, is great for keeping nausea, morning sickness and indigestion at bay. Ginger is widely used in treating muscular pain, swellings and joint stiffness, and can help to improve overall heart health and lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. If you must sweeten your tea, be very sparing in your use of sweeteners like sugar and condensed milk. You may opt to use honey, which is very healthy, but also high in sugars, so use carefully.