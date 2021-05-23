Paging Nickesha Wong

NICKESHA Wong is the real estate sales manager, Sagicor Property Services.

AW: What do you love most about your career and how long have you been in the real estate business?

NW: I have been in real estate for over 15 years. What I like most about the profession is the people I get to interact with who each bring a different experience and a different level of satisfaction for me. Real estate allows me to connect with people in a way you don't get to in other careers. Owning a home is one of the most important decisions a person will make in life, so I am especially happy that I can be there to guide clients through it. It's an awesome feeling to be present with a client at the end of a sale to witness the joy, the excitement, the feeling of accomplishment that they have when those keys are handed to them, especially when I am aware of the sacrifices, the challenges, the pitfalls that my clients sometimes experience. It's like I'm purchasing the property with them every single time. I also enjoy viewing the different homes to see how they are decorated with unique pieces of furniture, paintings or the design of a room. I just love all of it!

AW: Are you a homebody or an adventurer?

NW: I am definitely a homebody. I love to be at home with my family. We take regular trips to Nana's house. However, I do enjoy lunch dates and road trips.

AW: What do you think makes a house a home?

NW: The people you share it with, the memories you create in it, the smell and your personal touches — your pictures, your favourite chair, your favourite blanket. All the things that make you smile when you open the door after a long day.

AW: What advice would you give to first-time homeowners?

NW: Your first home does not have to be your dream home. Buy what you can afford and do what you can to make it your dream. Start an investment plan as early as you can in order to be financially ready to make that purchase.

AW: What qualities do you believe are necessary to be a successful realtor?

NW: First and foremost, you must be genuine and have an engaging personality. As a real estate advisor, your heart's desire must be to assist as many as you can in finding that suitable home. It is important to show your real personality. People will respond to you if you have a great attitude, are pleasant and honest, have confidence in your abilities, and are interested in helping them. People can see through a façade so these are important qualities you should have in everything you do, not just real estate. To be successful, you must also be:

• Self-motivated — Have that drive to create financial freedom for yourself no matter the challenges you may face.

• Disciplined — To be successful you have to put in the work even when you don't feel like it.

• Fearless — I always tell my agents that your comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing grows there. You must always be willing to step outside of your comfort zone and be fearless.

• Willing to learn — Always keep abreast of what is happening in the industry, see what other successful agents are doing and ask for advice.

• Willing to help others — Share your knowledge with others. When you have got to the peak of your success, help others to achieve the same. Don't keep your knowledge and experiences to yourself. Always be willing to bless others with your talents.