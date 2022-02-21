5 natural ways to detox

DETOXING, wash-out, or colon cleansing as it's also called, has been a part of many Jamaicans' experience since they were kids, and were given the obligatory wash-out at the end of each summer holiday, just before returning to school for the new semester. At that time, it involved some worm or other parasitic extraction medicine like aloe and molasses; today, the cleansing industry is a growing industry.

What hasn't changed about detoxing are the general ingredients used; only now, certain additions have been made, as nutrition evolves. Detoxing proponents claim that they cleanse the body of stored-up poisons or toxins that cause issues like insomnia, sluggishness, bloating and fatigue.

Though medical experts have warned that the colon cleanses itself, and the liver is the body's natural detoxifier, that hasn't stopped others in the field, including nutritionists, from selling the advantages of detoxing.

“The products used are natural, so your body will benefit anyway,” says nutritional therapist Elysia Gardner. “So whether they work or not, you're not introducing any products to your body that will harm you.”

She said many of the products act as diuretics, and when used right, under direction from your nutritionist or trainer, will give you the rewards you seek.

Wondering what's the first step to take on your detox journey? Gardner suggests below some ingredients to add to your diet for cleansing.

“If you believe that your body has become toxic from the foods you consume, and you're having symptoms like low energy, constipation, bad breath, flatulence or lack of focus, detoxing can help,” she assured.

Water

Perhaps the best and original detox agent, drinking more water — and only water — with your meals for a period will clean your body. “Try it for a week and you'll see results,” Gardner said.

Molasses

Added to lemon juice, this detox has been labelled “the master cleanse”. Molasses itself is rich in antioxidants, iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and vitamin B6 and as a diuretic, will get all the bad stuff out fast.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera, mixed with orange or grapefruit juice for taste, is an excellent detox. Taken for a week, this will clear the colon of any impurities.

Apple or green juice

Consuming fruit and vegetable juices in general is good because they are a good source of fibre and nutrients. For a juice fast, which is what your detox will be, you will ingest these juices to clean the large intestine. Some popular juices used in juice cleanses include apple juice, lemon juice and green juice. Juicing can help to keep the bowel motion regular and the large intestine clean.

Probiotics

Probiotics can be introduced into the body by eating probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt, kimchi and pickles, or by probiotic supplements. These help regulate your pH.