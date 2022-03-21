5 ways to get in the fitness zone

CHANGE begins in the mind — we often have to make a mental decision that we're going to make changes before we physically take action. For example, a person could plan to lose weight, get everything in place for the weight loss to happen (buy fitness gear, enrol in the gym, download the fitness apps, etc) but if their mind isn't envisioning what they plan, they will fail.

That's why they say the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry, because things don't often go according to plan, even when we start with the best intentions.

So when you're starting your fitness journey, how can you shift your mindset so that you're in the zone — and actually get off your couch, don your track shoes and go running?

Workout developer Mesha-Gaye Wright gives these five tips:

Think of something that makes you happy

“If you're happy, you won't feel so depressed about getting out of bed in the cold morning air to run,” Wright said. “If it's someone you love, some treat you like, some vacation you're planning, whatever it is, use that as your inspiration.”

Look at 'pretty people'

Think of what you want to look like, and admit that what it takes to get there does not involve sitting on your couch surfing social media. “If what it takes is looking at photos of models with six packs or perfect derrières, then so be it,” Wright said. “Sometimes we have to confront the reality — look at yourself in the mirror, under harsh light, then look at where you want to be, and that should give you the drive to work out,” she said.

Get in the mood with music

“It doesn't matter the genre — whatever puts you in the mood to dance, to move your body, will more than likely make you want to exercise and break a sweat too,” Wright said.

Think of it as a stress reliever

Whether you're stressed or angry, use exercise as your punching bag to let the feelings out. “Punch the bags, pound away… do extra push-ups until your arms burn, run until your legs burn — if you must take your frustration out on something, take it out at the gym,” Wright said.

Embrace the challenge

So last week you lifted a 10-pound dumbbell during your squats — what about trying a 15 pounder this week? If your mind is looking towards some kind of challenge or competition, you'll be more likely to want to go exercise.