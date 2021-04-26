7 steps to the perfect brows

YOU might not have been born with naturally full, well-groomed brows, but you don't have to miss out on the symmetrical look or the youthful appearance that a pair of well-sculpted brows can help you to achieve.

With the right tools and this technique from beauty technician and make-up artist Patrice Clarke, you are on your way to perfect, naturally shaped brows.

What you will need:

Brow brush or comb, brow pencil or pomade, angled brush (if using pomade) a pair of trimming scissors, a pair of tweezers, concealer, brow gel.

Step one:

Always invest some time into prepping your brows using your preferred grooming method — whether it is waxing, threading or tweezing.

Step two:

Use a clean brow brush or comb to run through your dry brows in the direction that they grow naturally to smooth them out.

Step three:

If you are new to brow sculpting, then you can go ahead and use your angled brush or brow pencil and put it in line with the inside corner of your eye. The place where the instrument overlaps your brow is where it should begin. Now mark the spot with a small dot and repeat for the other brow.

If you already have your brows professionally outlined, skip this step.

Step four:

Use your brow pencil or angled brush to draw a line below and above your brows into the desired shape.

Use a brow pencil or pomade to fill in sparse sections of your brows. Make sure that when filling in these areas your hand motion is in one direction — from the bottom upwards — and your strokes are light so that your brows can look as natural as possible.

Step five:

Use your brow brush to blend the pencil/pomade with your brow for an even appearance. Make sure that you use light, gentle strokes so that the lines are not too thick because this will make them more difficult to blend out.

Step six:

Using a firm, flat brush, lightly apply concealer that's one shade lighter than your skin tone to brighten up your brow area along your brow line to clean up and brighten the natural shape of the brow. Now blend the concealer thoroughly for a more defined look.

Step seven:

Apply brow gel once you have achieved your desired look. It will also help to keep your brows in place and reduce the chances of them getting messy. If you don't have brow gel, a dab of petroleum jelly will do the job.