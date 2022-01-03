9 inspirational quotes from women who show up, speak up and get things done

WITH the pandemic upending our lives and the challenges of 2021 feeling like the ever-mutating COVID-19 variants, watching the curtain close on 2021 felt like a hard-won victory. But at a time when the world felt like it was burning down, and we had no escape, in the words of one of our favourite sister, Queen Bey, “Who run the world? - Girl”. We were reminded of the truly indomitable force that is woman as we watched badass women in various disciplines create history, inspire hope and effect change.

We share quotes from a few of these women who created waves in 2021, that should serve as an inspiration to many of us as we enter the new year.

Building a legacy



“I just want to be remembered as being fearless and resilient and being dominant. That's a term a lot of women shy away from because nobody wants to hear that oh as a woman you're dominant. We should embrace our strenght cause there's nothing wrong with being strong and being powerful and being fearless.



– Jamaica's sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce talking to the Olympic Channel ahead of the Summer Games

Knowing to choose peace



“Part of growth is knowing when things have come to an end. Knowing not to force it. Knowing to let it be. Leaving while there is love and not waiting until it is dry, empty and full of animosity.



– Krystal Tomlinson, author, motivational speaker on ending her very public relationship

Nobody's coming to save you



“You have to be your own savior, your own go- getter, your own goal-getter, and you have to do so relentlessly and fearlessly. So from a very early age, my great grandmother , grandmother and my mom set that tone and template. So I don't know what it's like to sit down and wait on somebody. You want to house? You go work and buy it. You want a car? You work and go buy it. You want to elevate in life? You have the tools that you need to go and do that.



–Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton, radio/TV Personality, MC, Voice Talent & Motivational Speaker on SIM Soul Sessions

Bouncing back



“In life, we experience failures, make errors in calculation and judgement and get the rug pulled out from under our feet as a consequence. Most of us never get up to try again, but that is not meant to be my story.



I am resilient and I had the courage to come here and represent my country. The result, not what I hoped in my heart for, but [inspite] of it, I will bounce back and keep moving forward. I showed up and I represented.”



– Natoya Goule, 800 metres Track and Field athlete at the 2020 Summer Games

No limits



“I have been inspired and motivated by powerful women around the world, powerful women from my island home Jamaica. I feel so honoured and over joyed to be given this Order of Distinction Commander class by my nation. I now use this classification to help motivate and uplift women and young girls to strive without limits.”



– Double-double Olympic queen Elaine Thompson-Herah on receiving her national award

Love yourself



“It's a difficult society that we live in, in terms of the pressure it puts on women to look a certain way, to the point where there are women who feel like they have to go under a knife and do surgery to enhance certain features. It makes me very sad, because that is coming from a place of insecurity, and it breaks my heart, because I've been there. No matter how your body looks, if you want to show it off, then show it off. Because life is short... if you feel happy showing off your body, do it.”



– Courtni Jackson, plus-sized model and singer on getting to her comfortable place

Choose your destiny



“Most of us as females, we feel powerless over our destiny, powerless to make decisions which will impact our lives positively. Empowerment is the expansion of your ability to shape your own destiny and make your own choices by accessing the necessary resources [and] defining your own goals and objectives and achieving your outcome. If you have no goal, no plan, no objective, you will be wandering in the wilderness. You have to develop a road map of where you want to go. It doesn't have to be a five-year plan, it doesn't have to be a two-year plan, it doesn't even have to be a one-year plan, just have a plan,”



–Justice Carol Edwards, president of the Jamaica Association of Women Judges at a We Inspire luncheon

Be better



“The moment you make a decision to become better and not allow your past mistakes to cause you to feel guilty and ashamed, then you can rise above anything. The thing is, a lot of people don't know how, and because I have done it in my own life, my deep desire is to share what I have used with another woman or girl so that they can live a beautiful life.”



–Cortia Bingham McKenzie, founder of We Inspire Women Ltd

Smell victory



“Your five senses are your best friends. I want you to use your eyes and envision it. Use your mouth and speak it into existence, and your ears to listen to the consumers. And, of course, use the touch of your hands to market and promote your business. I want you to use your nose and smell the victory. The five senses are our best friends in business and I want you to think about it in that way,” she urged.



–Successful businesswoman and entrepreneur Grace 'Spice' Hamilton encouraging entrepreneurs at Flow Business' Inknowvation Conference