9 ways to combat postpartum hair loss

YOU may notice the clumps of hair in your brush getting larger in the weeks after having your baby, that you're shedding when you comb your hair, or that you're experiencing thinning at your hairline. This is postpartum hair loss, and is the result of changes in your hormone levels after going through pregnancy.

Ironically, many women get thicker, more luxurious manes during pregnancy, along with glowing skin, but this may shed in the weeks after birth, and it's important to maintain a treatment regimen so you don't end up losing too much.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) says many new moms see noticeable hair loss a few months after having a baby, but this is normal and not true hair loss.

“Dermatologists refer to this condition as excessive hair shedding. The excessive shedding is caused by falling oestrogen levels,” the AAD said.

It said excessive shedding is temporary, and new moms do not have to do anything to remedy it. Most women see their hair return to its normal fullness by their child's first birthday.

If you're not willing to wait that long, or your hair loss is especially concerning, here are some tips for managing excessive shedding in the meantime.

1. Use shampoos and conditioners that add volume — ie, volumising shampoos. These shampoos tend to contain ingredients like protein that coat the hair, making the hair appear fuller.

2. Avoid any shampoo labelled “conditioning shampoo”. These contain heavy conditioners that can weigh down the hair and make it look limp. Use a conditioner formulated for fine hair. These contain lighter formulas that will not weigh down hair.

3. Use conditioner primarily on the ends of your hair. Applying conditioner to your scalp and all of your hair tends to weigh down hair.

4. Try a new hairstyle. Some haircuts make the hair look fuller. An experienced stylist can tell you what will work for you. Sometimes cutting it of and allowing it to re-grow will do wonders.

5. Hold off on the chemicals. Don't use permanent dyes or harsh relaxers until you notice a reduction in the shedding. You don't want to do anything that will further weaken your tresses.

6. Cut out the heat treatments. Allow your hair to air dry instead of blow-drying, and cut down on heat straightening styling methods. Give your hair time to replenish.

7. Choose styles that won't pull at the hair, especially around the edges.

8. Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables and healthy proteins will ensure that your body is getting all the nutrients it needs, including those for hair growth.

9. Continue taking your vitamins. Once you're breastfeeding — and even beyond — continue to take your prenatal vitamins for that boost that they will provide to your health.