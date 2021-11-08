CIBC FirstCaribbean Adopt-a-Cause helps Reach to Recovery meet their goals

IT is an unfortunate reality that many not-for-profit and charitable organisations have had their valuable programmes reduced or curtailed during COVID-19. Thankfully, due to the generosity of philanthropic organisations, some have been able to stay operational for the benefit of the many Jamaicans who depend on their patronage.

One such benefactor, CIBC FirstCaribbean, pooled the allocations of several of their units under their Adopt-A-Cause programme to help Jamaica Reach to Recovery achieve their goals. CIBC FirstCaribbean recently presented a cheque for $2.2 million to the organisation to continue their work.

Jamaica Reach to Recovery, an arm of the Jamaica Cancer Society since 1977, has been providing survivors with emotional, social, and psychological support as well as much-needed financial assistance for the treatment of breast cancer.

Reach to Recovery is self-funded and is operated entirely by volunteers, all of whom are breast cancer survivors. By “adopting” the organisation, CIBC FirstCaribbean will enable them to continue to assist women to cover the cost of life-changing diagnostic tests and life-saving treatments.

The organisation's major fund-raiser over the years has been their annual Walk for the Cure 5k Run/Walk, more commonly known as the Pink Run. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, there was no Pink Run in 2020 and there will be no Pink Run in 2021. This has severely curtailed their ability to assist needy breast cancer patients with funding for life-saving tests and treatments. Without funding they will be unable to assist the many women who depend on them for financial support to battle breast cancer.