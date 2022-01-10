Capricorn – The G.O.A.T

IF you were born between December 22 and January 19 then you're a Capricorn – the GOAT, you reckon, who's responsible, disciplined, has a lot of self-control and is a good leader.

But the Capricorn has also been described as full of themselves – literally using the goat that represents their sign to embody the urban acronym 'greatest of all time', and are unforgiving, unemotional, always right and egotistical.

What's been your experience with dating this earth sign, who's also been described as a paradox?

The Capricorn man

Shelly, 36:

They will be aloof at first, but once they get to love you they get really clingy. So they can go from not seeming like they like you, to being under your skin in the blink of an eye, so if you're not ready for that kind of thing, don't date one. You'll feel like they tie you with the way they love you intensely, but it's not that – it's just that when they like you a lot they release their inhibitions and give themselves totally to you.

Kadian, 24:

They're very dependable and when they give you their word, you can be assured that they mean it. The Capricorn man is also very kind, and will give you what you need, as long as he sees where it's logical. So, for example, if you ask for money, as long as he sees the value in it, he will dish it out. So he's very business minded and pragmatic.

Tashana, 30:

Talk about unemotional; it's like being in a relationship with a rock. Capricorn men have no soul – five years I was married to my ex, and I had known him since high school, and this man was an enigma the whole relationship and up to this point, I don't think that I truly knew him.

Chrissan, 36:

They are very smart – like freakishly smart, and because they know it, it will go to their heads, The know-it-all act can get annoying pretty fast though, because who wants to be around someone who thinks that they're smarter than everyone else?

The Capricorn woman

Mark-Anthony, 28:

Just like Delilah in the Bible, this woman will reel you in, use you up and then spit you out, and you won't just leave the relationship with a broken heart, your whole manhood will be destroyed. It took me three years to get my confidence back after a Capricorn woman was done with me.

Isaiah, 30:

These women are very independent and don't need a man around – they can take care of everything in the house, and will only need help for very big projects. It takes a certain kind of man to deal with that, as that kind of independence can be off-putting sometimes. So if you're going to be looking to date this kind of woman you'd better up your game, because the last thing you want is to be a weak man around such a strong woman, 'cause people will think you're a claffy.

Shane, 40:

Don't try to mess with them because they will never forgive you. These women have standards, and once you break their trust, they're done with you. They will not forgive you for doing them wrong, so beware.

Griffiths, 38:

She's not very romantic – more methodical in her dealings with you. She'll treat the relationship like a project, and will spend a lot of time analysing the pros and cons of the relationship before agreeing to date you, because it has to be beneficial to her.