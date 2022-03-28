Cereals for added fibre, weight control

CEREALS have never really caught on as a true breakfast item in the Jamaican psyche as much as it is in the United States. We're more of a sweet tea complemented by stewed or curried chicken with ground provisions kind of people.

But, with lifestyle diseases taking a toll on the population, the high-salt and sugar breakfasts that we've become so accustomed to, have really not been doing us good.

It may be time to consider making cereals your go-to breakfast food, especially the low-sugar, high-fibre varieties that are a great way to add vital whole grains, fibre and nutrients to your diet.

Nutritionist Keisha Black said if you're not really into the boxed variety, start off with the much loved oatmeal minus the extra condensed milk for sweetness. As you progress, Black said you can add ingredients such as grains, nuts, seeds and fresh or dried fruits for a muesli. Other options are semolina, cornmeal, rice, banana and plantain, which are all high in fibre and iron.

“Muesli, especially, is high in fibre and grains, which is good for your digestive health,” Black said. “You can get pre-prepared packets at the supermarket, but you can also make your own by just making your hot or cold oats, and adding your favourite nuts and grains. For those women who want to also lose the extra pounds, it will also make you feel fuller and satiated for longer, which means that you will eat less.”

Black added that other cereals can be a great source of heart-healthy whole grains, including those containing granola, whole grain oats, bran, coconut, and most importantly, low or no sugar.

“Look for cereals labelled 'whole grain' or 'high fibre', as these are the ones that provide the nutrients to improve your heart health,” Black said. “But even when you see these labels, check the nutrition guide to ensure that the sugar content is also low.”

She said whole grain cereals will provide your body with many vitamins and minerals, including the B vitamins, folic acid, iron, magnesium and selenium. These help to lower cholesterol, eliminate fat, and improve heart health.

“As I noted before, those with fibre will keep you feeling fuller longer, which is a benefit because you won't feel the urge to overeat, or to snack. They will also encourage you to drink more water, which is always a good thing,” Black said.

She added: “Basically, eating high amounts of fibre can help you lose weight, which will also reduce your risk of stroke and heart attack.”

In addition to checking for low-sugar cereal options, Black said you should also check for the low saturated fat label.

“Also, if you're eating cold cereals, and go out of your way to buy low-sugar, high-fibre cereal, for heaven's sake, do not use sweetened milk powder as your milk base,” she urged. “Your most healthy options are cow's milk, soy, almond or oat milk.”

“So pour yourself a bowl of low-sugar, high-fibre cold cereal for breakfast, or make your own warm porridge, with little or no sugar of course, and you'll have a good start for your day, and your weight loss journey,” Black said.