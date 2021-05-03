Dating a Taurus – The emotionally distant cheater

IT'S Taurus season and the bulls are loose. Popular Taureans, including Queen Elizabeth II, have been celebrating their birthdays since April 20 and will continue to do so until May 20 when the Geminis take over.

In relationships, Taureans are known to be, well, bullheaded, but when channelled correctly, steadfastness and commitment can be admirable traits. Like their spirit animals, they enjoy peaceful environments and will take their own sweet time to do things their own way. They are usually very calm, self-assured and affectionate, but be careful not to make them see red!

But don't take it from us. These readers have all dated Taureans, and they tell us exactly what the zodiac bulls are like in relationships.

The Taurus man

Sonia, 36:

The most toxic relationship I've ever been in was with a Taurus. We were married for 10 years. I don't know if I should blame his sign for this, but the man was so lazy and self-centred — a narcissistic slob. When I look back on it now I must admit that it's really the lovemaking that kept me with him for so long. He didn't know how to do anything around the house but he knew how to lay a good pipe.

Taneisha, 29:

Horrible. He was emotionally distant and I got bun. Twice. Never again.

Terri, 30:

The Taurus man looks cold at first sight, and for both of the ones I know, they were fat and soft, like teddy bears. With friends, they love to make jokes and stuff but they're calm compared to the group. They're not the first one you'll hear or see. They love to eat. They're fond of sweet things and they like quality moments. They won't hesitate to tell you things, whether it hurts or not. Most of the time they have an artistic soul and they're very sensitive. In love, they're really teddy bears. They love to cuddle, hug tight, and just chill with their person. They have their own love language but it's very much about touching, etc, in most cases. And they love to give gifts too.

The Taurus woman

Paul, 27:

We never officially dated. We flirted like mad, but the timing was never right to take things to the next level. I'd rate the experience a 7/10.

Chavon, 31:

I don't want to blame the moon and stars, but no one has ever done me dirtier than a Taurus woman. Bun had me sick for three days straight.

Chris, 40:

I always find myself with Taurus women. I've dated about four. They're lazy bad, but dem will cook because dem love eat. They can spend money good though. They love to criticise and trouble people though. They find a fault with everything. And if you run back a little joke they have you up fi days and come with the cow bawlin'.