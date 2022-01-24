Dating the crazy, clever Aquarian

THE Aquarius zodiac sign, for people born between January 20 and February 18, has air as its element, and that's a fitting description applied by many of those who have come in contact romantically with Aquarians — they put on airs, are a breath of fresh air, have their noses in the air, but are sometimes full of hot air, and will disappear into thin air if you're not careful.

In fact, those that have dated them say, though Aquarians are independent thinkers and highly intelligent humanitarians, they're also cold as ice, unable to commit, temperamental and aloof, and you never quite know what you're getting or where you stand with them.

Just read the encounters the people below have had with Aquarius men and women — that water sign that on one hand is the life of the party, but can, in the blink of an eye, cut you off like an offending limb.

The Aquarius woman

Cordell:

They're crazy, absolutely nuts. I met my now wife in the strangest of circumstances. She was my next door neighbour, and I guess she took a liking to me and decided that I was hers. She would cook and offer me dinner occasionally, and soon she was offering to do my laundry and babysit my son when I had visitation. I appreciated the help, but I only treated her like a friend. I guess I was moving too slowly for her and she became frustrated, because one night I woke up out of my sleep to see her standing over me — just watching me. As I rubbed my eyes — because I thought surely I was dreaming — her words were, “So we going to be a couple, yes or no?” What could I say? I didn't want to find out what she would do if I said no, and we're now married, so you can see how that ended.

Lance:

Selfish, stubborn, only care about themselves, wicked, unloving, uncaring — your love will always be unrequited. And when you try to leave, they become obsessed and will stalk you because, in their mind, if they can't have you no one else can, even though when they have you they treat you like the dirt on the bottom of their shoes. These women don't live in the real world. They will plan to kill you and even joke about it to see how you'll react.

Marlon:

They will stand up for great causes and advocate for the rights of others, and that's good because they make good human rights lawyers, for example. But they're horrible partners because there is never any emotion, and you'll always feel second best. But they will insist that they love you, they just don't know how to show it. So it's a very dysfunctional type of love, and your mind has to be strong to put up with that kind of abuse.

Keith:

A colder woman you will never find — they will deliberately hurt you and plan your demise if you ever hurt them. They don't forgive, and even years after your indiscretion, they will seek revenge. They focus on that one thing you may have done to hurt them, and will meticulously plan to hurt you back. So, in a way, they're psychotic, yes, but they're also fine as hell — sexy, sultry, great in bed, and the most fascinating minds because they're highly intellectual.

The Aquarius man

Denise:

Mr Mixed Signal — you'll never know what he wants 'cause he will play with you, like he enjoys seeing how far he can go. Aquarius men don't really want you, they just want a plaything for the sick screenplays they have going on in their heads.

Paula:

They have no morals — they're the freaky type of guys you see in certain movies, except that you'd never be able to tell by their appearance. So he will be that super intelligent IT guy who knows everything and who can hold a conversation well, and then when you get involved, he will list out all the weird shizz that he wants to do to you, and call you boring because you don't want to get busy on the toll road in after-work traffic or something crazy like that.

Nordia:

They have the weirdest imaginations — and I mean really weird, like Oscar Wilde type stuff. They should be censored, because they want you to try and do all sorts of weird things because, in their minds, everything is normal and life is too short to be boring. Stay away, unless you're willing to live dangerously.

Emma:

They are very self-centred and very picky about women. You have to be perfect in their eyes, and they find flaws with the oddest things, like the shape of your eyes or the hair on your body, and won't be able to look past it. Also, they want to be intellectually stimulated and won't respect you if you can't hold a conversation, and they can be very stuck up and snobbish when it comes to what they want in a partner and how smart that partner is.