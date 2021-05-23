Diet plan for rare diseases

Dear Donovan,

I was diagnosed with hidradenitis suppurativa last year and this year I was diagnosed with mesenteric panniculitis. Now these are two rare diseases that the doctors don't seem to know how to treat. So I have been spending a lot of money doing test after test — I feel like a test subject.

I would like to know what's the best meal plan for these diseases.

Hidradenitis suppurativa is a skin condition that may take several forms. These may include pimple-like bumps, boils or even acne-like nodules. It should be noted that this condition is not a form of acne; however it is sometimes known as acne inversa. The lesions associated with this condition are usually painful and appear mainly in areas where the skin rubs together, such as in the armpit or groin. When these lesions heal, scars are usually left under the skin.

In addition, I see were you have also been diagnosed with mesenteric panniculitis. This is basically a non-specific inflammation condition involving the adipose lining of the bowel. This condition can come with fever and abdominal pain. Diarrhoea and internal obstruction may also occur.

Both conditions are rare conditions. Possible causes may include an overactive immune system, being overweight, and tobacco smoking. Effective treatments are available which can reduce the severity of breakouts, promote healing, and prevent complications. Again, there is no cure for hidradenitis suppurativa, but there are several ways to help soothe symptoms and prevent flare-ups.

Since obesity is a factor, losing weight can definitely reduce symptoms. Note too that unhealthy diets and having a higher percentage of body fat can help to trigger the issues.

The food you eat can help to reduce skin inflammation and balance hormones. Foods that may contribute to flare-ups include dairy, sugary foods, brewers yeast and some vegetables such as pepper, eggplant, potatoes, etc. Foods that may help to reduce flare-ups include fibre rich foods like fruits and vegetables. These may also help to balance sugars and hormones in the body. Omega-3 fatty acids may also help the body to reduce inflammation.

Having a balanced diet, reducing weight and also exercising properly can help to reduce the symptoms of hidradenitis suppurativa and mesenteric panniculitis. Good luck.

We will answer your weight-related questions

Are you struggling to lose weight or just need some advice on living a healthier life? Tell us about your health issues and we'll have nutritionist and wellness coach Donovan Grant answer them for you. Grant has over 12 years' experience in the fitness industry. Call him at 876-286-1363. E-mail questions to allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com.