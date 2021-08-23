Eat up your iron-rich foods

NOW, more than ever, slipping up on your health consciousness is not an option, especially with the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus on the loose. Eating healthy foods that are rich in iron is a good place to start. The World Health Organization, says iron is an essential element with important functions such as oxygen transport, DNA synthesis and muscle metabolism. In essence, your body will thank you for having more iron-rich foods.

Here are some foods that are high in iron, that you should add to your plate this week.

Spinach

In the same way that Popeye gobbles down a can of the green, leafy vegetable, you should be delighted to have some too. Health experts say it can help to fight anaemia, which is where you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body's tissues.

Eggs

This breakfast food is not only a good source of iron, but is also rich in protein and vitamins A and D. Eggs increase energy and boosts your immunity.

Pepper

Some are spicy, but all types are healthy. In fact, peppers can help you absorb iron more efficiently. They are also loaded with fibre, potassium and vitamins.

Legumes

Whether you eat soybeans, lentils or chickpeas, they are all high in iron. Additionally, studies indicate that legumes can help to reduce inflammation and decrease the risk of heart disease.

Red meat

Beef, lamb and other red meat are also rich in protein. Researchers also suggest that people who eat red meat, along with other foods from animals, are less likely to have an iron deficiency.