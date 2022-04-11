Fenugreek — the love potion

FENUGREEK (Trigonella foenum-graecum) may not sound sexy, but the herb, which is used in cooking and health care, is also a love potion.

Herbalist Kenute Harrison says it not only improves the flavour of your foods, but also increases sexual function in older men — erectile dysfunction, for example — and makes younger men more virile.

“We have known about its benefits for a healthy love life, and this has been proven by science,” Harrison said. “Fenugreek improves your sex drive and gives you a better quality love life.”

He pointed to a 2015 study, Influence of a Specialized Trigonella foenum-graecum Seed Extract (Libifem), on Testosterone, Estradiol and Sexual Function, by Rao et al, and published in the journal Phytoth erapy Research, which aimed to evaluate the effects of fenugreek seed extract on sex hormones and sexual function in healthy women who reported low sexual drive.

The study showed that there was a significant increase in free testosterone in the active participants, as well as sexual desire and arousal compared with the placebo group. The results indicated fenugreek may be a useful treatment for increasing sexual arousal and desire in women, the authors said.

Harrison said fenugreek in tea or capsule form also increases milk flow in breastfeeding moms, and is also used to boost the appetite, as well as to treat upset stomach and constipation. It also helps lower cholesterol, helps diabetics control blood sugar, and helps women who experience painful periods. It has been said to have been used by women in times past to induce labour and help with childbirth, and for help with uterine problems like polycystic ovary syndrome. It should not be used by pregnant women.

“In some parts of Asia, the seeds are used in cooking and to make medicine,” Harrison said. “Fenugreek smells and tastes like pancake syrup, so it is not off-putting at all.”

Harrison said, and it can be picked up at the health food store as seeds, capsules or tea.

“You can be assured that fenugreek has been used for centuries, and it works,” Harrison said. “Millions of people have used it throughout history for cooking and flavouring their foods, and for healing.”