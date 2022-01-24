Get a toned butt without surgery by doing the sumo squat

EVERYONE and their mother has been getting the Brazilian butt lift (BBL), an operation which involves transferring fat from one part of the body to the buttocks for an enhanced and more voluminous rear end. But what if we told you that it was possible to get the same results with a little-known exercise that will save you the pain and expense of surgery?

The sumo squat, according to fitness trainer Lennox Richards, is a variation of the regular squat, named for the Japanese professional wrestlers — sumo wrestlers. For this move, you will adopt the wide-leg stance of the sumo wrestler, with feet three to four feet apart, and then squat down.

How to do it

• Stand with your feet three to four feet apart, toes pointing out.

• Keeping your weight on your heels, lower your body from the hips, and bend your knees until your thighs are parallel with the floor.

• Raise your body up and down, squeezing your glutes while you do it.

• Do as many repetitions as your trainer recommends for the fitness level that you're at.

“If you're doing it properly, you will look like the sumo wrestlers do when they are starting their match,” Richards said. “If you're unsure, there are tons of videos on YouTube.

“This exercise will target your entire lower body, including your gluteus maximus [butt], to tone it.”

He explained that the sumo squat is a great variation to the regular squat as “variety is good, and oftentimes your routine gets boring and you want to up things a notch”.

“The thing about squats in general is that they are great lower body workouts, and are actually some of the best for seeing actual and fast results. Squats are a toning essential that every trainer will recommend, especially if you are looking to tone your thighs, calves, or buttocks area. You can't go wrong with squats.”

He said for those women looking for even more of a challenge than the sumo squat offers, they can add hand weights, whether with plates, dumbbells, or kettlebells.

“This will give you that extra burn that you crave, and have you seeing results faster,” Richards added.

And once you've mastered these squats, Richards advises that you don't stop there.

“Always seek out variations — that's what will keep things interesting,” he said. “So lower your body and pause, go fast then slower, do it to music, incorporate push-ups in-between, add a jump… the goal is to get your body moving, get sweating, get your heart rate up, and meet those targets to get to the goal you're aiming for.”

